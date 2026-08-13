Elon Musk Is Building a New Minihard Data Center in Tennessee

·29·Technology
Elon Musk Is Building a New Minihard Data Center in Tennessee

Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI is building a new Minihard data center in Tennessee, USA, designed to handle AI workloads. The project is a logical continuation of major infrastructure initiatives that have sparked strong interest in the technology world, as the company aims to further expand its computing capacity. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the new facility will be equipped with 220,000 NVIDIA GB300 accelerators. Interestingly, this figure matches the number of GPUs planned for the even larger Macrohard complex. Minihard’s key difference is its compact design, which provides the same resources in a smaller area by packing server equipment more densely.

Energy Resilience and Innovative Solutions

This approach not only reduces the building’s size but also significantly improves infrastructure efficiency. Tesla Megapack battery systems will be used at the facility to ensure stability during high-power operations. They will help balance the load and provide backup power while large computing clusters are running.

SpaceXAI has previously stated that it uses Tesla Megapack systems in its large-scale AI infrastructure projects. The construction is directly linked to the company’s rapid development of its AI clusters in Tennessee.

Colossus 2 and the Outlook for Massive Infrastructure

The world’s largest Colossus 2 supercomputer is also being built in the Memphis area. The system is expected to receive up to 1 million GPUs to accelerate AI model operations. According to previously published information, the project’s first phase, Macrohard, includes more than 330,000 GPUs, power consumption exceeding 1 GW, and a liquid cooling system.

In addition, another 220,000 NVIDIA GB300s are planned as part of the project’s second phase. This will further increase the company’s computing capabilities and enable the creation of one of the most advanced and powerful AI infrastructures.

SpaceXAIElon MuskNVIDIATesla MegapackArtificial Intelligence
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