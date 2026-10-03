How to tell if your partner is lying?

If your partner avoids eye contact, gets nervous, or moves their hands a lot while talking, does this mean they are lying? Scientific studies do not allow a simple "yes" to this question.

Psychologists note that there is no single, reliable body movement that detects a lie. For example, signs such as not making eye contact, feeling uneasy, or fidgeting can simply mean that a person is feeling anxious. Studies show that people's ability to detect lies based solely on behavioral cues is often little better than a random guess.

Therefore, to "catch" your partner, it is more important to pay attention to the content of what they are saying rather than their eyes or hands. For example, aspects that require more attention include whether the told story contradicts previous information, if details keep changing, or if important information is intentionally bypassed when answering a simple question.

The most correct approach is not to guess, but to have a calm conversation and ask specific questions. After all, even a polygraph (lie detector) is not considered a completely reliable tool for determining human deception.

Thus, the notion that "they avoided eye contact — therefore they are lying" is not scientifically reliable. Instead of relying on a single sign, one should look at the situation, the content of the conversation, and conflicting facts.

How do you determine if your partner is lying? Leave your thoughts in the comments.