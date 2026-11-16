Ronaldo's mother happy about Portugal's defeat: "They didn't respect my son!"

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has broken her silence regarding the conflict within the Portuguese national team. She not only expressed her sadness over her son's departure from the national squad but also did not hide her satisfaction with the Portuguese team's 1-4 defeat to Denmark. In Aveiro's opinion, Ronaldo was not shown the proper respect, and the ceremony held in his honor should not have been organized without the player's presence.

This statement has added fuel to the fire of the sensational events in Portuguese football. In particular, Dolores's criticism of the national team players and her sharp response regarding her relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus have caught the attention of fans.

"They deceived him": What did Dolores Aveiro say?

Dolores Aveiro spoke with journalists on November 16 at an event dedicated to her son at Sporting CP. She was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team and the defeat against Denmark.

"Of course, he was hurt. They deceived him. I am hurt too. And the defeat against Denmark was deserved. To be honest, I was happy about it," said the player's mother.

Dolores's words sounded particularly harsh because it is not just about the national team's defeat, but about the attitude toward the farewell process for one of the greatest stars in Portuguese football.

In her opinion, the ceremony organized to recognize Ronaldo's services should have been held with the player himself in attendance.

"The tribute ceremony should have been held in his presence, not when he was absent. We will welcome him properly here at Sporting. They value him at this club. But in the national team, they didn't show him respect, not even his teammates," said Dolores.