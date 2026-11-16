Ronaldo's mother happy about Portugal's defeat: "They didn't respect my son!"
Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has broken her silence regarding the conflict within the Portuguese national team. She not only expressed her sadness over her son's departure from the national squad but also did not hide her satisfaction with the Portuguese team's 1-4 defeat to Denmark. In Aveiro's opinion, Ronaldo was not shown the proper respect, and the ceremony held in his honor should not have been organized without the player's presence.
This statement has added fuel to the fire of the sensational events in Portuguese football. In particular, Dolores's criticism of the national team players and her sharp response regarding her relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus have caught the attention of fans.
"They deceived him": What did Dolores Aveiro say?
Dolores Aveiro spoke with journalists on November 16 at an event dedicated to her son at Sporting CP. She was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team and the defeat against Denmark.
"Of course, he was hurt. They deceived him. I am hurt too. And the defeat against Denmark was deserved. To be honest, I was happy about it," said the player's mother.
Dolores's words sounded particularly harsh because it is not just about the national team's defeat, but about the attitude toward the farewell process for one of the greatest stars in Portuguese football.
In her opinion, the ceremony organized to recognize Ronaldo's services should have been held with the player himself in attendance.
"The tribute ceremony should have been held in his presence, not when he was absent. We will welcome him properly here at Sporting. They value him at this club. But in the national team, they didn't show him respect, not even his teammates," said Dolores.
What respect was shown to Ronaldo in the match against Denmark?
The Portuguese national team hosted Denmark in Braga on November 14 as part of the Nations League. This was the first match since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from the national team.
Fans showed that they have not forgotten the legendary player. A banner reading "Thank you, captain!" was raised in his honor at the stadium. In the seventh minute of the match, Ronaldo's name was chanted in the stands.
Portuguese players also participated in a symbolic tribute related to their former captain's number seven. However, the result on the pitch did not go as the fans expected.
Denmark defeated the visitors 4-1. For Portugal, this was not only the first match without Ronaldo but also one of their heaviest home defeats.
Thus, the tribute event dedicated to the football legend ended with a painful result for the fans.
Why did Ronaldo leave the national team?
41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo announced the end of his career with the Portuguese national team on November 5, 2026. His journey with the national team lasted 23 years.
This decision was made against the backdrop of disagreements with Jorge Jesus. Previously, the player was unhappy about being left on the bench in a match against Norway, after which he left the national team camp. Following subsequent events, he announced his farewell to the national team.
Ronaldo played 234 matches for the Portuguese national team and scored 146 goals. He is considered the most prolific player in the country's history. He also played a key role in winning the 2016 European Championship and the Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.
For this reason, his departure from the national team was perceived not as the retirement of an ordinary player, but as the end of an entire era.
How did Jorge Jesus respond to Dolores's words?
Dolores Aveiro's sharp statements also reached Portuguese national team head coach Jorge Jesus.
Journalists asked him to comment on what Ronaldo's mother said. The coach tried not to escalate the situation.
"Do I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother now? She is a woman I respect. What should a mother say? A mother is a mother, there is no other way. I understand her words," said Jorge Jesus.
This response showed that the coach does not want to enter into an open argument with Dolores. However, the controversy surrounding Ronaldo remains at the center of discussions in Portuguese football.
"Sporting" wants to show special respect to Ronaldo
According to Dolores Aveiro, the real tribute ceremony for her son will be organized at Sporting CP. In her opinion, it is this club that started Ronaldo's football journey and truly values his contributions.
Ronaldo was trained at the Sporting academy and took his first steps in big football with this team. Later, he played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, becoming one of the most famous stars in world football.
It is clear from Dolores's statement that she is not satisfied with how her son's career in the national team ended. For her, the most painful aspect is not the defeat itself, but the lack of proper respect shown to Ronaldo.
Portuguese fans are reacting to this situation in different ways. On one hand, there is a desire to express gratitude to the football legend who defended the country's honor for 23 years, and on the other, the post-Ronaldo era of the national team is beginning.
One thing is certain: Cristiano Ronaldo's career with the national team is over, but the debates surrounding his departure seem likely to continue for a long time.
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