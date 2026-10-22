Does shaving a child's head frequently make their hair thicker?

Many parents, wanting their child's hair to grow thick and strong, shave their head bald multiple times. Some have been trying this method for years. However, medical research does not confirm that this habit thickens the hair.

Shaving the head is not a method to make hair thicker. Hair thickness, color, and growth rate mainly depend on heredity, hormones, and the characteristics of the hair follicles. Cutting or shaving the hair does not affect the follicles located beneath the skin. Medical experts at the Mayo Clinic have also provided information on this matter.

Then why does the hair appear thicker?

There is a simple explanation for this. When hair is cut, its tip becomes blunt. During the regrowth process, short hairs may feel coarser to the touch and appear thicker to the eye. However, this does not mean that the hair shafts have actually become thicker.

What should be done to help a child's hair grow thick?

For a child's hair to grow healthy, it is important to have a balanced diet, receive sufficient protein and essential nutrients, and keep the scalp clean. Frequently shaving the head is not necessary. If a child experiences noticeable hair loss, bald patches, or changes in the scalp, a pediatrician or dermatologist should be consulted.