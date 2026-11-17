Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted the role of the new James Bond to British actor Robert Pattinson. Thus, the actor has become the next artist to portray the famous 007 agent. This was announced on the studio's official page.

It is noted that the new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. The screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, known as the creator of the series "Peaky Blinders". The film's producers will be Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

Several actors were mentioned as candidates for the role of James Bond. Among them were performers such as Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden. However, Robert Pattinson was ultimately chosen.