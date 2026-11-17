Who will play the new James Bond?
Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted the role of the new James Bond to British actor Robert Pattinson. Thus, the actor has become the next artist to portray the famous 007 agent. This was announced on the studio's official page.
It is noted that the new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. The screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, known as the creator of the series "Peaky Blinders". The film's producers will be Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.
Several actors were mentioned as candidates for the role of James Bond. Among them were performers such as Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden. However, Robert Pattinson was ultimately chosen.
For reference, the previous James Bond, Daniel Craig, began portraying this character in 2006 with the film "Casino Royale". He played the role of agent 007 in a total of five films, up until "No Time to Die", which was released in 2021.
The British secret agent character created by Ian Fleming has been portrayed in the official film series to date by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Robert Pattinson will be the seventh actor in this role.
Born on May 13, 1986, in London, Robert Pattinson became widely known to audiences through his role as Cedric Diggory in the film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire". Later, he gained international fame by playing the vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" film series.
The actor has also starred in "The Lighthouse", "Tenet", "The Batman", and other famous films. He also played a role in the film "Odyssey", directed by Christopher Nolan.
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