Nations League: Kazakhstan loses victory in the final minutes

UEFA Nations League group stage matches are in full swing. Kazakhstan, playing in Group 3 of League C, hosted Slovakia at home but let the victory slip away. The match ended with unexpected drama and a goal in the final seconds.

Dramatic draw in the Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia match

In the first half, the Kazakh side played actively and opened the scoring in the 29th minute thanks to a goal by Islam Chesnokov. Although Slovak striker Robert Bozenik equalized early in the second half, Yan Vorogovskiy put Kazakhstan ahead again in the 65th minute.

However, in the fifth minute of stoppage time — 90+5 minute — Adrian Kapralik scored a goal, saving Slovakia from defeat. Thus, the match ended in a 2:2 draw. As a result, Slovakia finished at the top of the group with 12 points and secured direct promotion to League B. Kazakhstan remained at the bottom of the group with 3 points.

Group matches and results Stats and details Kazakhstan — Slovakia 2:2 (Goals: Chesnokov, 29, Vorogovskiy, 65 — Bozenik, 56, Kapralik, 90+5) Faroe Islands — Moldova 1:0 (Goal: Samuelsen, 24) Slovakia's result 1st place with 12 points and promotion to League B Kazakhstan's result Last place with 3 points

Faroe Islands in the play-offs

In the second match of the group, the Faroe Islands hosted Moldova. The fate of the match was decided by a single goal scored by Edvin Samuelsen in the 24th minute. After this victory, the Faroe Islands brought their total points to 8, taking 2nd place in the group and qualifying for the play-off stage for promotion to League B. Moldova remained in 3rd place with 7 points.

In your opinion, what is the main reason for the Kazakhstan national team's results in the Nations League? Leave your thoughts in the comments!