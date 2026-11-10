Temperatures to drop below freezing: Cold and humid air mass entering Uzbekistan

The weather across Uzbekistan is set to change drastically due to the arrival of humid and cold air masses. According to an urgent bulletin issued by the Uzhydromet center, starting from November 10, heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, and a significant drop in air temperature are expected in several regions of the country.

Additionally, wind speeds are expected to increase in some areas, with a high probability of the first snowfall of the season in the northern regions.

Temperatures to drop sharply: Risk of snow and strong winds

Meteorologists warn that the main weather changes expected throughout the week include the following:

Precipitation and thunderstorms: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and atmospheric pressure instability are expected in most parts of the country;

Strong winds: In some areas, wind speeds may increase to 13–18 meters per second , potentially causing dust storms and strong gusts;

Rain turning to snow in the north: Due to cooling temperatures, rain is forecast to turn into snow in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and northern regions;

Nighttime frosts: Nighttime temperatures will drop sharply throughout the week, with thermometers in some parts of the country expected to show as low as -2 degrees Celsius.

Expected weather outlook by region

Region / City Expected precipitation Air temperature and wind Additional details Republic of Karakalpakstan Heavy rain, turning to snow in some areas Nighttime lows down to -2°C, cool during the day Possibility of the first snow of the season Tashkent city Intermittent rain on November 10–11; no precipitation expected on November 12 Possible wind gusts, temperatures to drop Weather expected to clear from November 12 Regions (central and southern areas) Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wind speeds reaching 13–18 m/s Full coverage by cold and humid air mass

What will the situation be like in the capital?

In Tashkent, there is a high probability of intermittent rain on November 10 and 11. The weather will become significantly cooler.

However, on November 12, precipitation is expected to cease in the capital, with the weather forecast to partially clear up and remain relatively dry. Experts advise drivers and pedestrians to exercise increased caution on the roads and, if unnecessary, to avoid staying under trees or light structures during the evening.