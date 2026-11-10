Temperatures to drop below freezing: Cold and humid air mass entering Uzbekistan
The weather across Uzbekistan is set to change drastically due to the arrival of humid and cold air masses. According to an urgent bulletin issued by the Uzhydromet center, starting from November 10, heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, and a significant drop in air temperature are expected in several regions of the country.
Additionally, wind speeds are expected to increase in some areas, with a high probability of the first snowfall of the season in the northern regions.
Temperatures to drop sharply: Risk of snow and strong winds
Meteorologists warn that the main weather changes expected throughout the week include the following:
Precipitation and thunderstorms: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and atmospheric pressure instability are expected in most parts of the country;
Strong winds: In some areas, wind speeds may increase to 13–18 meters per second, potentially causing dust storms and strong gusts;
Rain turning to snow in the north: Due to cooling temperatures, rain is forecast to turn into snow in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and northern regions;
Nighttime frosts: Nighttime temperatures will drop sharply throughout the week, with thermometers in some parts of the country expected to show as low as -2 degrees Celsius.
Expected weather outlook by region
Region / City
Expected precipitation
Air temperature and wind
Additional details
Republic of Karakalpakstan
Heavy rain, turning to snow in some areas
Nighttime lows down to -2°C, cool during the day
Possibility of the first snow of the season
Tashkent city
Intermittent rain on November 10–11; no precipitation expected on November 12
Possible wind gusts, temperatures to drop
Weather expected to clear from November 12
Regions (central and southern areas)
Heavy rain and thunderstorms
Wind speeds reaching 13–18 m/s
Full coverage by cold and humid air mass
What will the situation be like in the capital?
In Tashkent, there is a high probability of intermittent rain on November 10 and 11. The weather will become significantly cooler.
However, on November 12, precipitation is expected to cease in the capital, with the weather forecast to partially clear up and remain relatively dry. Experts advise drivers and pedestrians to exercise increased caution on the roads and, if unnecessary, to avoid staying under trees or light structures during the evening.
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