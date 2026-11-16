Uzbekistan U-20 secures a big win against Venezuela

The Uzbekistan U-20 national youth team, led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, played its second friendly match against its Venezuelan counterparts. The match, held at the National Football Center in Tashkent, ended in a complete victory for our representatives, who dominated the pitch and found the back of the net repeatedly. This time, our leaders left the opponent with no chance.

A confident comeback and a hat-trick in the second game

As a reminder, the teams' first encounter in Tashkent ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. In this match, however, Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's students learned from their mistakes and displayed an aggressive style of play.

The hero of the match, Kamron Yusupov, scored three times to secure a hat-trick (15th, 45th, and 53rd minutes). Additionally, Quvonch Abrayev successfully converted a penalty in the 28th minute to extend the lead, while substitute Behruz Kopaysinov scored the team's fifth goal in the 70th minute. The Venezuelan youth team responded only with goals from Cuellar (7) and Vilches (67). At the end of the match, Ulugbek Maratov received a red card and left the field.