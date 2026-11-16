Uzbekistan U-20 secures a big win against Venezuela
The Uzbekistan U-20 national youth team, led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, played its second friendly match against its Venezuelan counterparts. The match, held at the National Football Center in Tashkent, ended in a complete victory for our representatives, who dominated the pitch and found the back of the net repeatedly. This time, our leaders left the opponent with no chance.
A confident comeback and a hat-trick in the second game
As a reminder, the teams' first encounter in Tashkent ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. In this match, however, Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev's students learned from their mistakes and displayed an aggressive style of play.
The hero of the match, Kamron Yusupov, scored three times to secure a hat-trick (15th, 45th, and 53rd minutes). Additionally, Quvonch Abrayev successfully converted a penalty in the 28th minute to extend the lead, while substitute Behruz Kopaysinov scored the team's fifth goal in the 70th minute. The Venezuelan youth team responded only with goals from Cuellar (7) and Vilches (67). At the end of the match, Ulugbek Maratov received a red card and left the field.
Match details
Stats and goalscorers
Match type
Friendly match (Second game)
Score
Uzbekistan U-20 — Venezuela U-20 — 5:2
Venue
National Football Center, Tashkent
Goalscorers
Kamron Yusupov (15, 45, 53), Quvonch Abrayev (28, pen), Behruz Kopaysinov (70)
Dismissal
Ulugbek Maratov (78, Uzbekistan U-20)
Starting lineup and bench opportunities
The coaching staff tested the potential of young players extensively during this match. The starting lineup for Uzbekistan U-20 was as follows: Nematulloh Rustamjonov, Shorahim Shorahmedov, Quvonch Abrayev, Tohir Ashurboyev, Abubakir Shukurullayev, Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, Behruz Abdusattorov, Abdulvosit Soliyev, Muhammadali Dilshodbekov, Asilbek Abdurasulov, and Kamron Yusupov.
Furthermore, substitutes Yusufhonov, Musohonov, Ermanov, Mahmudjonov, Kopaysinov, Najmiddinov, Omonkeldiyev, Ashurboyev, Shukurullayev, Bahodirhonov, Saydaliyev, Yusupov, Maratov, Kuvanishbayev, and Tulaganov were brought onto the field, allowing the coaches to closely examine the team's depth.
Do you think the Uzbekistan U-20 team, led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, can achieve such high results in future official international tournaments? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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