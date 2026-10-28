How to determine if an egg is fresh or old?

The quality and freshness of a chicken egg can be assessed by its appearance and its contents. Cracks in the shell, a very runny egg white, and a flattened yolk can indicate that the product is old. However, whether the shell is white or brown does not directly affect the quality of the egg. When choosing eggs, one should also pay attention to their storage conditions and expiration date, reports the MSN website.

How to choose a quality egg?

1. Check the condition of the shell

A good quality egg should have an intact, hard shell without visible cracks. It is best not to purchase eggs that are cracked or leaking. Excessive dirt on the shell also indicates that attention should be paid to the storage and cleanliness of the product.

The color of the eggshell does not determine its nutritional value or quality. The main difference between white and brown eggs is often related to the breed of the chicken.

2. Look at the white and yolk when cracking the egg

When a fresh egg is cracked, the yolk is round and stands high. The white part is relatively thick and does not spread quickly across the dish.

As an egg is stored, the white may become runny and the yolk may flatten. This indicates that its freshness has decreased. If the egg has a rotten or unusual unpleasant odor, it should not be consumed.

3. A rough check can be done using water

There is also a method of dropping an egg into a container of water to roughly estimate its freshness. A fresh egg usually lies on its side at the bottom of the container. An older egg may stand upright at the bottom, and a very old egg may float to the surface of the water.

This is because the air pocket inside the egg grows over time. However, its position in water does not fully guarantee the safety of the egg. Therefore, this method should not be taken as the sole criterion.

How to store eggs?

To maintain the quality of eggs for a long time, it is important to store them in a cool place where the temperature does not fluctuate sharply. Storing eggs in their carton in the refrigerator helps keep them fresh for longer.

Also, before using an egg, you should check the shell and evaluate the smell after cracking it. Even if an egg looks fresh, it may contain harmful bacteria. For this reason, it should be cooked thoroughly, and one should be cautious when consuming dishes made with raw or undercooked eggs.