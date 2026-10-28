How to determine if an egg is fresh or old?

·45·For Life
How to determine if an egg is fresh or old?

The quality and freshness of a chicken egg can be assessed by its appearance and its contents. Cracks in the shell, a very runny egg white, and a flattened yolk can indicate that the product is old. However, whether the shell is white or brown does not directly affect the quality of the egg. When choosing eggs, one should also pay attention to their storage conditions and expiration date, reports the MSN website.

How to choose a quality egg?

1. Check the condition of the shell

A good quality egg should have an intact, hard shell without visible cracks. It is best not to purchase eggs that are cracked or leaking. Excessive dirt on the shell also indicates that attention should be paid to the storage and cleanliness of the product.

The color of the eggshell does not determine its nutritional value or quality. The main difference between white and brown eggs is often related to the breed of the chicken.

2. Look at the white and yolk when cracking the egg

When a fresh egg is cracked, the yolk is round and stands high. The white part is relatively thick and does not spread quickly across the dish.

As an egg is stored, the white may become runny and the yolk may flatten. This indicates that its freshness has decreased. If the egg has a rotten or unusual unpleasant odor, it should not be consumed.

3. A rough check can be done using water

There is also a method of dropping an egg into a container of water to roughly estimate its freshness. A fresh egg usually lies on its side at the bottom of the container. An older egg may stand upright at the bottom, and a very old egg may float to the surface of the water.

This is because the air pocket inside the egg grows over time. However, its position in water does not fully guarantee the safety of the egg. Therefore, this method should not be taken as the sole criterion.

How to store eggs?

To maintain the quality of eggs for a long time, it is important to store them in a cool place where the temperature does not fluctuate sharply. Storing eggs in their carton in the refrigerator helps keep them fresh for longer.

Also, before using an egg, you should check the shell and evaluate the smell after cracking it. Even if an egg looks fresh, it may contain harmful bacteria. For this reason, it should be cooked thoroughly, and one should be cautious when consuming dishes made with raw or undercooked eggs.

EggFood QualityHealthy EatingFood Safety
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What does the taste of an egg depend on?What does the taste of an egg depend on?28 September 21:08White or brown? The popular myth about eggs has been debunked...White or brown? The popular myth about eggs has been debunked...23 July 00:30How does the African egg-eating snake consume an egg?How does the African egg-eating snake consume an egg?14 July 05:19The secret to saving on gas and electricity in winter: 5 main "leaks" stealing your home's heatThe secret to saving on gas and electricity in winter: 5 main "leaks" stealing your home's heatToday 11:04Why do our eyes water when chopping onions? There is an interesting reason for thisWhy do our eyes water when chopping onions? There is an interesting reason for thisYesterday 22:01What is happiness itself? The most important formula for true inner peace and fulfillmentWhat is happiness itself? The most important formula for true inner peace and fulfillment26 October 10:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read For Life news

ChatGPT revealed the secret of the rich: they share one common habit
ChatGPT revealed the secret of the rich: they share one common habit
Does shaving a child's head frequently make their hair thicker?
Does shaving a child's head frequently make their hair thicker?
Determine your mental abilities based on your date of birth
Determine your mental abilities based on your date of birth
Does a 2-minute morning habit lead to wealth? Scientists discover an unexpected connection
Does a 2-minute morning habit lead to wealth? Scientists discover an unexpected connection
The First Letter of Your Last Name Reveals Your Wealth Code: Why Does the World Actually Pay You?
The First Letter of Your Last Name Reveals Your Wealth Code: Why Does the World Actually Pay You?
What does the taste of an egg depend on?
What does the taste of an egg depend on?
Astrologers' analysis: Which zodiac signs possess innate charm and beauty?
Astrologers' analysis: Which zodiac signs possess innate charm and beauty?
The happiness we fail to appreciate: 10 signs showing you are much wealthier than you think
The happiness we fail to appreciate: 10 signs showing you are much wealthier than you think