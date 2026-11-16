Dangerous fraud traps on Telegram: 6 common schemes deceiving citizens

In recent years, cybercrimes and fraud cases committed via the Telegram messenger have increased sharply in Uzbekistan. Citizens are frequently falling into traps involving the theft of personal accounts, unauthorized withdrawal of funds from bank cards, and fake sales and credit schemes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Cybersecurity Center, the illegal activities of just a few major criminal groups have caused billions of soums in financial damage to hundreds of our fellow citizens.

The most common and dangerous fraud schemes

Law enforcement agencies and industry experts firmly note that citizens in our country are primarily being deceived through the following methods: