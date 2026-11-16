Dangerous fraud traps on Telegram: 6 common schemes deceiving citizens

3 min read9
Dangerous fraud traps on Telegram: 6 common schemes deceiving citizens

In recent years, cybercrimes and fraud cases committed via the Telegram messenger have increased sharply in Uzbekistan. Citizens are frequently falling into traps involving the theft of personal accounts, unauthorized withdrawal of funds from bank cards, and fake sales and credit schemes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Cybersecurity Center, the illegal activities of just a few major criminal groups have caused billions of soums in financial damage to hundreds of our fellow citizens.

The most common and dangerous fraud schemes

Law enforcement agencies and industry experts firmly note that citizens in our country are primarily being deceived through the following methods:

  • Fake contest and voting links: Fraudsters send special phishing links asking users to vote in "Best Father," "Best Mother," or various kindergarten and school contests. Once a user clicks the link and enters their Telegram verification code, their account is fully compromised, and messages requesting loans are sent to all their contacts on their behalf.

  • Emptying cards via malicious .apk applications: Criminals distribute virus-laden .apk files (e.g., disguised as wedding invitations or new photos) through groups and private chats. It has been determined that nearly 3 billion soums were stolen from the bank cards of 133 citizens through this dangerous method.

  • Cashing out microloans and credit limits: By promising to quickly cash out low-interest loans or microfinance organization limits via Telegram bots and channels, fraudsters have misappropriated over 1 billion soums from nearly 600 citizens.

  • "Confiscated goods" and fake shops: Groups that set up fake channels in the name of the State Customs Committee or large trade warehouses, promising to sell phones and household appliances at low prices, have scammed 60 citizens out of 117 million soums.

  • Messages in the name of government services and officials: Fraudsters create fake profiles in the name of the My.gov.uz portal or ministry and local government officials, obtaining personal information with alarming excuses such as "your account has been blocked" or "law enforcement agencies are interested in you."

  • Promises to recover lost money: Separate groups have emerged that specifically target people who have already been scammed, offering a "guaranteed recovery of stolen money" service to extract even more funds from the victims.

Type of fraud

Amount of damage or scale

Primary deception method

Malicious .apk files

133 citizens, ~3 billion soums

Virus apps disguised as wedding invitations or photos

Cashing out microloans

Nearly 600 citizens, >1 billion soums

Promise to cash out low-interest loans and limits

Fake online shops

60 citizens, 117 million soums

Pretext of selling customs and warehouse goods cheaply

Voting links

Hundreds of accounts

Fake links for participating in contests and voting

What to do if you are a victim or have suspicions?

If you or your loved ones have fallen into a fraudster's trap via Telegram, it is recommended to take the following protective measures immediately without wasting time:

  1. Block your bank card immediately: If card details, special codes, or SMS codes have been shared, block the card immediately via your bank's mobile app or call center.

  2. Terminate foreign sessions: Go to the "Devices" section in Telegram settings, immediately terminate all suspicious and unknown active sessions, and set up two-step verification (2FA).

  3. Contact official authorities: Save (screenshot) all correspondence, transfer receipts, and the fraudster's profile link, and file an official report by calling the short number 102 or contacting the MIA Cybersecurity Center.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to protect citizens from such cyber fraud? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society