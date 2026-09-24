Nothing is guaranteed: who are the most precious people in human life?

In life, some people eventually become strangers. A person who was your closest one just yesterday might look indifferently at your greeting today. A friend you trusted might change their mind, and someone you considered an enemy might one day reach out a helping hand to you.

Sometimes the most surprising thing in a person's life is hearing someone who praised you yesterday speak badly of you today.

Therefore, we must live realizing one truth in life: everything can change. But if you do not realize the value of the affection given to you in time, it might be too late later.

Even a loved one can become a stranger one day

A person who is at the center of your life today may take a completely different place in your destiny tomorrow.

People who once talked for hours drift apart. Those who checked in on every day stop speaking for years. Those who dreamed together go their separate ways.

This is one of the bitter yet natural truths of life.

People change. Their views, needs, priorities, and goals in life can also change.

Therefore, it is not right to accept anyone's attitude today as an eternal guarantee.

A friend can change too

Friendship also passes the test of time.

A person who is genuinely happy for your joy today might compete with you tomorrow. There is a possibility that someone you once entrusted with your secrets will later distance themselves from you.

Conversely, a person who previously seemed unpleasant to you, or whom you even considered an enemy, might one day extend a helping hand in a difficult situation.

For this reason, it is not always right to judge people based on a single interaction.

The true character of a person often reveals itself over time.

Neither praise nor criticism is eternal

A person's mood, perspective, and attitude can change.

A person who praised your good qualities yesterday may mention your flaws today.

And someone who criticized you yesterday is likely to treat you with respect today.

Therefore, you should not turn every word people say into the absolute truth of your life.

Becoming overly attached to praise or being crushed by criticism makes a person emotionally dependent on others.

The most important thing is to define your self-worth not by the current opinions of others, but by your own values and actions.

Yet there is something we often realize too late

There are such close people in a person's life whose value we often feel not when we are beside them, but after we have grown distant.

Parents.

Siblings.

Family.

Close ones.

Their relationship may also face various trials in life. It is natural for every family to have disagreements, grievances, or misunderstandings.

However, valuing the loved ones who try to be by your side on your hardest days is one of the most important values in life.

Do not postpone your parents' affection

Most people know the value of their parents very well.

However, they do not always show this value in practice.

"I'll call later."

"If I have time, I'll go visit."

"I'll talk tomorrow."

"I still have plenty of time."

People often postpone showing affection to their closest people to these "laters".

Yet one of the heaviest regrets in life is failing to say a kind word that could have been said in time.

Therefore, if your parents are alive, talk to them more often. Check in on them. Show that you cherish them both in words and in deeds.

Because simply feeling affection is not enough — it must also be expressed.

Know the value of your loved ones while they are by your side

Sometimes a person spends a lot of effort trying to look good to outsiders.

Remembers others' birthdays.

Seeks solutions to friends' problems.

Helps colleagues.

Yet when they return home, they cannot find the time to say a single kind word to their closest family members.

In reality, affection should begin primarily with those closest to us.

Respect for parents.

Affection for brothers and sisters.

Attention to loved ones.

Support when needed.

These do not require great wealth. Sometimes all a person needs is a phone call, a sincere conversation, or simply saying, "I love you."

Everything in life can change

The person who loved you may leave.

Your friend may drift away.

Your enemy may draw closer.

Praise may turn into criticism.

The person you trust today may become a stranger to you tomorrow.

There are no guarantees in life.

Therefore, it is important to cherish someone before they leave, to feel affection while it exists, and to realize the worth of your loved ones while they are by your side.

Because some things cannot be bought with money.

And some people cannot be brought back even if time goes backward.

Therefore, cherish your loved ones today.

Do not withhold your affection from them.

If you want to call — call.

If you want to see them — go.

If you want to say a kind word — say it.

If you need to apologize — do not delay.

Because everything in life can change. But one of a person's greatest riches is living with the realization that they have close ones who truly love them.