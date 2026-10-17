Doctors name 6 daily foods that extend life

Many people try to find a single "magical secret" to living a long and healthy life. However, medical experts and dietitians note that there is no such single miraculous remedy — the secret lies simply in a well-chosen and regularly consumed daily diet.

Regularly including the following 6 simple yet comprehensively beneficial foods in your diet rejuvenates the body and significantly increases the likelihood of longevity.

6 foods that must be in your daily menu

These foods play a special role in maintaining health and increasing vital energy:

Coffee — a source of alertness and longevity: Drinking just one cup of quality coffee a day improves cardiovascular function and provides the body with antioxidants, serving to extend life expectancy;

Olive oil — the heart's main protector: Preferring olive oil over animal fats keeps blood vessels elastic and prevents the development of heart diseases;

Legumes (peas, beans, and lentils): These foods are rich in natural plant protein and dietary fiber, and are immensely beneficial in lowering harmful cholesterol levels in the blood;

Fatty fish varieties: Expensive delicacies are not required — simple and affordable fatty fish are also very rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They regularly nourish brain and heart cells;

Fresh fruits and vegetables: Having freshly harvested fruits and vegetables in the daily diet sharply reduces the risk of various chronic diseases and premature death;

A handful of nuts: Eating just a handful of nuts a day is considered sufficient to fully provide the body with healthy fats, microelements, and vitamins.

Balance is the key to success

Remember, maintaining health does not require overeating a single food, but rather consuming all of them in harmony, every day and in moderation. It is precisely this simple routine that preserves the youth and vigor of the body for many years.