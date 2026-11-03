The Invisible Mistake at the Table: Why You Shouldn't Drink Green Tea Immediately After a Meal

·2·Health
The Invisible Mistake at the Table: Why You Shouldn't Drink Green Tea Immediately After a Meal

It has become a long-standing tradition among our people to sip hot green tea during or immediately after a meal. Many believe this habit is beneficial for improving digestion and breaking down fats. However, according to medical experts and nutritionists, drinking tea right after eating is one of the most common mistakes that can cause unexpected harm to the body.

Although green tea is famous for its healing antioxidants, consuming it at the same time as food completely disrupts the absorption of nutrients into the body.

The Enemy of Iron: How Do Catechins and Polyphenols Affect You?

The main biological reason for this negative effect is related to the unique chemical composition of green tea:

  • Substance Clash: Green tea contains high concentrations of active substances — catechins and polyphenols;

  • Iron Blocking: During the digestive process, these substances react chemically with the iron minerals in the food, binding them and preventing their absorption by the body;

  • The Path to Anemia: Because the iron from food does not reach the blood, hemoglobin levels drop over time. As a result, the risk of chronic fatigue, dizziness, hair loss, and anemia increases significantly.

When and How Should You Drink Tea?

To protect the body from harm while retaining the beneficial properties of green tea, it is enough to follow a simple and important rule:

  • The Golden Time Rule: It is recommended to drink green tea at least 40 minutes after a meal to ensure that the beneficial microelements in the food, especially iron, are fully absorbed;

  • Alternative During Meals: If you feel the need for liquid while eating, taking a few sips of warm, plain water is the safest and most correct choice.

By changing this simple daily habit, you can maximize the energy gained from food and prevent anemia.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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