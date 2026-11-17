The current prices for the iPhone 17 series smartphones have been revealed. The list below provides separate pricing for eSIM + eSIM and SIM + eSIM devices. Both categories of smartphones have two IMEIs registered.

eSIM + eSIM (2 IMEIs registered)

iPhone 17:

• 256 GB — $949

iPhone 17 Air:

• 256 GB Blue — $959

• 256 GB Black — $959

• 256 GB Gold — $959

• 256 GB White — $959