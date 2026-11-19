Habits that many people overlook in daily life can negatively affect the body's functioning over time. Eating in a hurry, drinking too little water, cutting back on nightly sleep, or sitting still all day — all these are factors that impact health.

Some habits can negatively affect the digestive system, while others can impact the cardiovascular system, kidneys, and liver function. Below are 6 habits that are likely to harm the body and ways to break them.

1. Stomach — eating in a hurry and overeating

Eating too quickly and consuming more than the norm at one time can put extra strain on the digestive system. Such a habit is likely to cause bloating, discomfort, heartburn, and problems related to digestion.

Eating without rushing, chewing thoroughly, and recognizing the feeling of fullness helps prevent overeating.

2. Kidneys — drinking too little water

Not getting enough fluid into the body can lead to dehydration. This condition affects the normal functioning of the kidneys and increases the risk of kidney stones in some people.

Water intake needs should be determined based on air temperature, physical activity, health status, and other factors. Changing the habit of consistently drinking too little water is important for the normal functioning of the body.