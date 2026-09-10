119-year-old man could be the oldest person in the world

Costa Rican Jose Flores could become the oldest man in the world at 119. According to his family and official documents, Flores is 119 years old. However, his birth date has not yet been internationally verified. Experts are currently examining historical documents.

Flores lives in a simple wooden house in the town of Sardinal, about 20 minutes from Costa Rica's Pacific coast. He spends his days resting, eating meals prepared by his granddaughter, and arm-wrestling with her.

Sardinal is located on the Nicoya Peninsula, a region known as one of the world's five "Blue Zones"where people live long and healthy lives. Locals attribute their longevity to water rich in calcium and magnesium, a diet based on corn and beans, physical labor, and strong family ties.

Jose's granddaughter and caregiver, Hellen Flores, says that her grandfather, who spent his whole life working in the countryside, is now living a "peaceful and happy" life. He sometimes recalls past events, tells jokes, and says that one of the secrets to a long life is family.

Founder of the association studying longevity on the Nicoya Peninsula, Jorge Vindas , also emphasized that family and social ties, spirituality, physical activity, healthy eating, and a calm lifestyle are important for longevity.

According to Flores's identification document, he was born on July 11, 1907 . Experts are studying his birth and baptismal certificates, as well as other documents related to his later life. They are expected to be verified by international organizations such as Guinness World Records .

If Flores's age is officially confirmed, it could be a great source of pride for his family and Costa Rica. He has 8 children, 23 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Currently, the oldest living person in the world is recognized as British citizen Ethel Caterham . She was born on August 21, 1909, in Hampshire, England, and turned 117 in 2026. She attained this status after Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas passed away in April 2025.