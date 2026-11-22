Do talkative people live longer? Scientists have uncovered the secret of communication...
To live a long life, proper nutrition, physical activity, and sleep alone may not be enough. Who a person talks to, how freely they express their thoughts, and their daily communication also affect their health. Some studies point to a link between social activity, speech ability, and cognitive health.
Do talkative people live longer than those who are quiet? Researchers seeking an answer to this question have studied the connection between communication, brain activity, social relationships, and life expectancy. The results show that a person's regular interaction with others can be important not only for their mental state but also for their overall health.
However, this is not just about saying many words or speaking loudly. Important factors include thinking activity, meaningful communication, social connections, and the reduction of loneliness.
How is speech fluency related to brain activity?
When a person speaks, several important brain processes work simultaneously. Choosing words, retrieving information from memory, forming thoughts, expressing them grammatically correctly, and understanding the interlocutor's words—all of these are related to brain activity.
Therefore, speech activity, vocabulary, and the ability to express thoughts fluently may be related to certain indicators of cognitive health.
Within the framework of the Berlin Aging Study, the cognitive abilities, physical condition, and aging processes of elderly people were studied. Indicators such as speech, memory, and intellectual activity also play an important role in such studies.
However, the firm conclusion that people with high speech fluency live 9 years longer for this reason alone should be accepted with caution. Life expectancy is influenced by genetics, diseases, lifestyle, education, social environment, and many other factors.
Does talking every day affect life expectancy?
There are major studies on the impact of social connections on human health. They demonstrate the importance of regular communication, staying in touch with family and friends, active participation in society, and social support.
Studies conducted among the elderly have also observed a link between social activity and life expectancy. Regularly talking to people, feeling like a part of society, and having the opportunity to receive help from others can have a positive effect on mental state and quality of life.
But such results do not mean that communication itself guarantees a long life. Often, healthy, active, and mentally stable people also maintain active social connections. Therefore, these factors are closely intertwined.
Even a short conversation with a neighbor, a shopkeeper, or an acquaintance can be beneficial
Communication does not consist only of long conversations with close friends or family members. Greeting an acquaintance on the street, asking a neighbor how they are, chatting sincerely with a shopkeeper, or having a short conversation in a public place also serves to maintain a person's social connections.
Such small interactions can strengthen a person's sense of belonging to society and reduce social disconnection in daily life.
There is scientific evidence that the breadth and quality of social relationships are important for health. However, it is not correct to cite the figure that casual conversations reduce the risk of premature death by exactly 28 percent as a universal scientific conclusion without a precise source.
How does loneliness affect health?
Social loneliness and lack of communication can have a negative impact on health.
Social isolation and loneliness are considered one of the important health problems in modern medicine. Not being in contact with others for a long time can be associated with depression, stress, decreased physical activity, and various health problems.
Some scientific analyses have noted the link between social isolation and cardiovascular diseases, cognitive decline, and the risk of death.
There are also popular phrases that compare the harm of loneliness to smoking. However, the idea that "loneliness is just as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day" should not be taken as a direct medical equivalent. This is a phrase used to compare the impact of various risk factors, which does not mean their effect on the body is identical.
The content of the conversation is also important
It is not just speaking itself, but how one speaks and who one communicates with that affects a person's mental state.
Sincere conversation, confiding in a trusted person, sharing joys and worries, and listening to each other can help overcome stress. Positive relationships serve as a mental support for a person, helping them not to feel alone in difficult situations.
Conversely, relationships based on constant arguments, insults, conflict, and mental pressure can increase stress. Therefore, healthy communication is understood not only as talking a lot, but also as respect, trust, sincerity, and mutual listening.
Is it necessary to talk a lot for a long life?
Scientists do not explain a person's longevity with a single factor. Healthy nutrition, physical activity, sufficient sleep, giving up harmful habits, regular medical check-ups, and mental stability are considered important factors for a long life.
Regular communication and social activity also have their place in this list. But the conclusion that quiet people will necessarily live a shorter life is incorrect. A person's temperament, personal characteristics, and need for communication vary.
The most important thing is not to isolate yourself from people, to maintain contact with those who show you affection, to talk, to listen, and to share feelings.
Perhaps one of the secrets of a long life is not living life alone, having a sincere conversation with someone every day, and feeling like a needed person.
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