To live a long life, proper nutrition, physical activity, and sleep alone may not be enough. Who a person talks to, how freely they express their thoughts, and their daily communication also affect their health. Some studies point to a link between social activity, speech ability, and cognitive health.

Do talkative people live longer than those who are quiet? Researchers seeking an answer to this question have studied the connection between communication, brain activity, social relationships, and life expectancy. The results show that a person's regular interaction with others can be important not only for their mental state but also for their overall health.

However, this is not just about saying many words or speaking loudly. Important factors include thinking activity, meaningful communication, social connections, and the reduction of loneliness.

How is speech fluency related to brain activity?

When a person speaks, several important brain processes work simultaneously. Choosing words, retrieving information from memory, forming thoughts, expressing them grammatically correctly, and understanding the interlocutor's words—all of these are related to brain activity.

Therefore, speech activity, vocabulary, and the ability to express thoughts fluently may be related to certain indicators of cognitive health.

Within the framework of the Berlin Aging Study, the cognitive abilities, physical condition, and aging processes of elderly people were studied. Indicators such as speech, memory, and intellectual activity also play an important role in such studies.

However, the firm conclusion that people with high speech fluency live 9 years longer for this reason alone should be accepted with caution. Life expectancy is influenced by genetics, diseases, lifestyle, education, social environment, and many other factors.

Does talking every day affect life expectancy?

There are major studies on the impact of social connections on human health. They demonstrate the importance of regular communication, staying in touch with family and friends, active participation in society, and social support.