15 Golden Rules of Chinese Imperial Physicians: Secrets of Longevity and Health

The knowledge of ancient Eastern medicine and the physicians of the imperial court has stood the test of centuries, serving as the most reliable means of maintaining human health and prolonging life. These 15 presented rules are aimed at activating the body's internal reserves, preventing diseases, and maintaining mental balance.

Culture of Health and Nutrition

In Eastern medicine, special attention is paid to the food a person consumes and its effect on bodily processes:

Satiety and mild hunger: Overeating (satiety) places an excessive burden on the body and shortens life. Conversely, a feeling of mild hunger cleanses and rejuvenates the body.

Hot and cold foods: Cold foods can age the body quickly, while hot food improves digestion and prolongs life. Also, starting the day or a meal with warm water increases life energy.

Seasonality: Consuming out-of-season foods harms the body and causes various diseases.

Recommendation of Imperial Physicians Impact on health and significance Mild hunger Improves metabolism and rejuvenates the body Warm water and food Boosts life energy, prolongs life Movement after eating Facilitates digestion and maintains activity

Daily Habits and Physical Balance

Proper organization of lifestyle determines the physical and mental health of every person:

Sleep schedule: Sleeping after 23:00 disrupts the body's recovery processes and becomes a cause of decline (erodes life).

Morning cold and the soles of the feet: Feeling cold in the morning causes serious damage to kidney function. The soles of the feet are considered the "remote control" of the entire body, and it is important to pay attention to them.

Activity: Moving (walking) a little after eating maintains the body's tone.

Mental Calm and Intellectual Power

A person's mental state is closely linked to their physical health:

Anger and fear: Anger consumes the liver, while fear dries up vital energy and weakens a person.

Tranquility and silence: Calmness and tranquility have the power to heal all ailments. Keeping silence and peace helps to fully restore brain function.

The role of the mind: The most fundamental of all cures is a person's own mind and conscious approach.

In your opinion, how easy is it to follow these rules of a healthy lifestyle from ancient Eastern physicians today? Leave your thoughts in the comments!