Milk for weak bones, spinach for anemia: essential tips on 12 products

Eating watermelon for a headache, consuming kiwi when you can't sleep, eating prunes for constipation — these recommendations are frequently encountered on social media. Some of them have a scientific basis, while others are only partially true. Most importantly, one should not confuse a healthy product with medicine for a disease.

The role of nutrition in human health is incomparable. The products on our daily table provide the body with vitamins, minerals, protein, and other essential substances. But is it possible to get rid of a specific disease or completely eliminate its symptoms by consuming a single product?

For example, it is recommended to drink milk when bones are weak, eat spinach for anemia, and drink ginger tea when you have a cold. There is a certain truth behind these tips. However, the cause of each situation can be different.

Below, we examine 12 common recommendations: which of them are useful, and which should be approached with caution?

1. If bones are weak — drink milk

Milk, kefir, yogurt, and cheese are sources of calcium. Calcium is essential for the strength of bones and teeth. Therefore, consuming dairy products in moderation helps maintain bone health.

However, bone weakness is not only related to calcium deficiency. Vitamin D deficiency, inactivity, age-related changes, and certain diseases can also be the cause.

Therefore, although drinking milk is a healthy habit, it does not replace the treatment of osteoporosis or other bone diseases. In necessary cases, a doctor's examination and prescribed treatment method are required.

2. Should you eat garlic if pimples appear?

Garlic contains biologically active compounds. However, it has not been scientifically proven that consuming it eliminates pimples or cures acne.

Dermatologists note that in some cases, diet can affect acne. For example, consuming a lot of products that quickly raise blood sugar levels can worsen pimples in some people. But there are many causes of acne, and skin care as well as necessary medical tools play an important role in treating it.

Another important warning: raw garlic should not be applied to pimples. It can cause severe skin irritation and even chemical burns.

3. Lacking energy? Bananas might help

Bananas contain carbohydrates, potassium, and other beneficial substances. Since carbohydrates are a source of energy for the body, bananas can help suppress hunger and provide energy before physical activity.

In this regard, it is considered a convenient fruit for daily nutrition.

However, it is wrong to explain constant fatigue, weakness, and lack of energy only by lack of food. Such a condition can be related to anemia, sleep disorders, changes in thyroid gland function, or other health problems.

4. For colds or flu — ginger tea

Ginger tea, as a hot drink, can relieve throat discomfort, provide the body with fluids, and provide temporary relief.

But ginger does not kill the flu virus and does not guarantee a cure for the disease. Colds and flu are related to different viruses, and the approach to them is not the same.

If high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, or worsening of the condition are observed, it is necessary to seek medical help instead of relying only on home remedies.

5. For anemia — eat spinach

Spinach contains iron. Iron is one of the minerals necessary for hemoglobin production. Therefore, including it in your diet is beneficial.

However, the iron in spinach belongs to the type of iron obtained from plant sources, and the body absorbs it more difficultly compared to iron in animal products.

To improve this process, spinach can be consumed together with lemon, bell peppers, tomatoes, or other products rich in vitamin C.

Most importantly, anemia cannot be treated with spinach alone. Its cause can be iron deficiency, vitamin B12 deficiency, folate deficiency, or other factors. Therefore, it is important to determine the cause through blood tests and receive appropriate treatment.

6. If stomach and intestinal function is disturbed — yogurt

Some yogurts containing live beneficial bacteria can support intestinal microflora. It is possible that these microorganisms, called probiotics, are beneficial for some digestive problems.

However, not every yogurt has the same effect. The composition of the product, the types of bacteria in it, and the person's state of health are of great importance.

Yogurt is not a universal cure for stomach pain, gastritis, ulcers, or other diseases. If abdominal pain, nausea, and indigestion recur, the cause must be determined.

7. For a headache — eat watermelon

A large part of watermelon's composition consists of water. Therefore, it helps to provide the body with fluids.

In some cases, dehydration can cause or worsen a headache. In such a situation, drinking enough water and consuming water-rich products can be beneficial.

But it is a mistake to link every headache to dehydration. Migraines, changes in blood pressure, lack of sleep, and other factors can also cause pain. If symptoms such as a sudden, very severe headache, or vision or speech impairment appear, immediate medical attention is required.

8. To support immunity — oranges

Oranges are rich in vitamin C. This vitamin is involved in the normal functioning of the immune system, protecting cells, and collagen formation in the body.

Vitamin C deficiency can negatively affect immune function. Therefore, it is useful to consume oranges, lemons, kiwis, bell peppers, and other vegetables and fruits.

But eating oranges does not fully protect a person from the flu or other infections. For the immune system to function normally, a balanced diet containing various vitamins and minerals, sufficient sleep, and physical activity are also important.

9. For stress and nervousness — dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains cocoa flavanols and other biologically active compounds. Some studies have examined the effect of cocoa products on certain indicators related to stress.

Chocolate consumption may also temporarily boost mood in some people. However, this does not make it a remedy for stress or anxiety.

Dark chocolate should also be consumed in moderation. It can be high in calories, fat, and, in some varieties, sugar content.

10. Can't sleep? Try eating kiwi

Kiwi is considered a fruit rich in vitamin C and other beneficial substances. Studies have also been conducted on its effect on sleep quality.

For example, in one small study, adults with sleep problems consumed two kiwis before bed for four weeks. The results showed positive changes in some indicators related to sleep onset time and sleep quality.

However, the number of participants in the study was small. Therefore, there is not yet enough basis to conclude that kiwi cures insomnia.

If sleep problems persist for a long time, it is important to determine their causes. Stress, consuming caffeine in the evening, sleep schedule disruption, and some diseases can affect this.

11. For constipation — prunes

One of the most well-founded recommendations on this list is consuming dried prunes.

Due to the fiber and sorbitol content, it helps stimulate bowel function. Sorbitol has the property of retaining water in the intestine, which can soften stool mass.

Some clinical guidelines mention the use of prunes and their juice to relieve constipation. Kiwi can also have a positive effect on bowel function.

At the same time, it is important to drink enough water while increasing fiber intake. If constipation lasts a long time, or if severe abdominal pain or blood in the stool is observed, it is necessary to consult a doctor.

12. Does cilantro help with bad breath?

The fragrant scent of herbs like cilantro and parsley can mask bad breath for a short time. But they do not eliminate the root cause of the problem.

Bad breath can be related to tooth decay, gum disease, bacterial buildup on the tongue, dry mouth, or other problems.

Therefore, it is important to brush teeth regularly, take care of the tongue surface, drink enough water, and visit a dentist. If bad breath persists, it is not right to hide it only with herbs.

Which recommendations can be trusted more?

Not all of these 12 tips have the same level of scientific basis. Some products provide the body with essential substances, while others may only help in specific situations.

Brief summary:

Milk — a source of calcium, beneficial for bone health.

Garlic — it has not been proven to cure pimples.

Banana — provides energy through carbohydrates.

Ginger tea — can provide temporary relief for colds, but does not kill the virus.

Spinach — a source of iron, but does not independently cure anemia.

Yogurt — some types can support intestinal microflora.

Watermelon — helps provide the body with fluids.

Orange — a source of vitamin C, beneficial for the immune system.

Dark chocolate — can have a positive effect on mood, but is not a cure for stress.

Kiwi — there are initial positive studies on its effect on sleep quality.

Prunes — can be useful in relieving constipation.

Cilantro — temporarily masks bad breath, does not cure the cause.

The most important rule: a product is not medicine

Healthy eating is one of the essential conditions for the normal functioning of the human body. However, it is impossible to prevent or cure all diseases by consuming a single product.

Constant fatigue, anemia, headaches, insomnia, indigestion, or other recurring symptoms can indicate a specific problem in the body. In such cases, one should not rely only on folk remedies but should undergo a medical examination.

Simple products on our table are of great importance for our health. But the most correct approach is to accept them not as medicine, but as part of a balanced diet.