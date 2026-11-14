Where does the famous pink color of flamingos actually come from?
Flamingos stand out from other birds due to their appearance, especially their elegant pink feathers. However, there is an interesting fact that many do not know: they are not born with this color. On the contrary, chicks are initially grayish-white.
So, where does the famous pink color of flamingos come from?
The main reason is related to their diet. The food that flamingos consume contains natural pigments called carotenoids. It is these substances that give the birds' feathers a pink or reddish hue over time.
Carotenoids are mainly found in algae and small crustaceans. As a result of flamingos regularly consuming these foods, their feathers gradually take on color. For this reason, the intensity of the pink color also depends on the bird's diet.
Why do flamingos stand on one leg?
Another unique habit of these birds is resting while standing on one leg for long periods. They can even stand in this position while in the water.
Scientists believe that this posture helps the birds maintain their body temperature. By keeping their legs out of the water, they can reduce heat loss. Additionally, standing on one leg may also be related to energy conservation.
Thus, both the eye-catching pink color of flamingos and their unusual standing habit are among the interesting characteristics of nature.
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