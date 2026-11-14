Where does the famous pink color of flamingos actually come from?

Flamingos stand out from other birds due to their appearance, especially their elegant pink feathers. However, there is an interesting fact that many do not know: they are not born with this color. On the contrary, chicks are initially grayish-white.

So, where does the famous pink color of flamingos come from?

The main reason is related to their diet. The food that flamingos consume contains natural pigments called carotenoids. It is these substances that give the birds' feathers a pink or reddish hue over time.