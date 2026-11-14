Where does the famous pink color of flamingos actually come from?

1 min read35
Where does the famous pink color of flamingos actually come from?

Flamingos stand out from other birds due to their appearance, especially their elegant pink feathers. However, there is an interesting fact that many do not know: they are not born with this color. On the contrary, chicks are initially grayish-white.

So, where does the famous pink color of flamingos come from?

The main reason is related to their diet. The food that flamingos consume contains natural pigments called carotenoids. It is these substances that give the birds' feathers a pink or reddish hue over time.

Carotenoids are mainly found in algae and small crustaceans. As a result of flamingos regularly consuming these foods, their feathers gradually take on color. For this reason, the intensity of the pink color also depends on the bird's diet.

Why do flamingos stand on one leg?

Another unique habit of these birds is resting while standing on one leg for long periods. They can even stand in this position while in the water.

Scientists believe that this posture helps the birds maintain their body temperature. By keeping their legs out of the water, they can reduce heat loss. Additionally, standing on one leg may also be related to energy conservation.

Thus, both the eye-catching pink color of flamingos and their unusual standing habit are among the interesting characteristics of nature.

Did you like this article?
Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in For Life