Why does Bobur Mansurov object to showing cartoons to his son?

1 min read36
Why does Bobur Mansurov object to showing cartoons to his son?

Blogger and viner Bobur Mansurov spoke about child-rearing and the time he dedicates to his family. He says he is currently trying to maintain a balance between work and personal life. For this reason, he has set specific working hours.

Bobur noted that in the past, he would think about taking on extra work or starting new projects even during his free time. Now, however, they have set their workday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. After work, he devotes his remaining time to his family and child.

The blogger said that having a close relationship with his son gives him special joy and motivation. According to him, his child cries when he leaves the house, and as soon as he returns and knocks on the door, the boy runs to find him.

Mansurov does not want his child to spend his time mainly in front of a phone or television. For this reason, he often asks his spouse whether she has been showing the child cartoons. He emphasizes that rather than letting his son watch cartoons, it is more important to talk to him, play together, and spend quality time with him.

"When I come home from work, I talk to him more and play along with him," says Bobur Mansurov.

Did you like this article?
Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Culture