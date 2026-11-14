Why does Bobur Mansurov object to showing cartoons to his son?

Bobur noted that in the past, he would think about taking on extra work or starting new projects even during his free time. Now, however, they have set their workday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. After work, he devotes his remaining time to his family and child.

Blogger and viner Bobur Mansurov spoke about child-rearing and the time he dedicates to his family. He says he is currently trying to maintain a balance between work and personal life. For this reason, he has set specific working hours.

The blogger said that having a close relationship with his son gives him special joy and motivation. According to him, his child cries when he leaves the house, and as soon as he returns and knocks on the door, the boy runs to find him.

Mansurov does not want his child to spend his time mainly in front of a phone or television. For this reason, he often asks his spouse whether she has been showing the child cartoons. He emphasizes that rather than letting his son watch cartoons, it is more important to talk to him, play together, and spend quality time with him.

"When I come home from work, I talk to him more and play along with him," says Bobur Mansurov.