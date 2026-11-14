7 girls aged 15–16 recorded as pregnant in Tashkent

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7 girls aged 15–16 recorded as pregnant in Tashkent

In Tashkent, seven cases of pregnancy among girls aged 15–16 were recorded over a nine-month period. This was reported in a resolution of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies dated November 13.

According to the document, during the same period in 2025, seven cases of pregnancy were also identified among girls in the same age group in the capital. Thus, the figure for the current period remains the same as in the corresponding period of the previous year.

7 girls aged 15–16 recorded as pregnant in Tashkent
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