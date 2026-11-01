Golden wave in the sky: What happened above the greenhouse in Buka? (video)

·73·Society
Golden wave in the sky: What happened above the greenhouse in Buka? (video)

A rare and dazzling natural phenomenon was observed in the sky over the Buka district of the Tashkent region. Thousands of birds gathered above a large greenhouse complex in the area, forming a massive flock in the darkness of the night and creating complex and magical shapes in the sky.

Videos circulating widely on social media show thousands of birds moving like a giant living wave, shimmering in the intense yellow-golden artificial light of the greenhouse against the night sky.

What is "murmuration" and why did it happen at night?

In ornithology and natural science, this rhythmic movement of birds is called "murmuration":

  • The art of synchronous movement: Murmuration is the flight of thousands of birds in perfect harmony, as if they were a single organism, without colliding with each other;

  • A unique nocturnal spectacle: Usually, this rare sight occurs during sunset (twilight). However, this time the phenomenon occurred in the dark of night, thanks to the powerful phyto-lights of modern greenhouses;

  • Golden shimmer: The strong yellow light radiating from below brightly illuminated the flock of birds, making their movement look like a giant fiery cloud or wave floating in the black sky.

What attracted the birds?

Experts believe that the activity of the bird flock over this particular area is no coincidence:

  1. Heat and light factor: The warm air currents and intense light coming from the greenhouses may have attracted the birds in the night chill;

  2. Instinct of protection: Birds perform complex aerodynamic maneuvers, gathering together to find a place to roost or to defend themselves against nocturnal predators.

This natural spectacle, which amazed local residents and social media observers, is generating great interest as yet another unique beauty of Uzbekistan's nature.

Buka districtMurmurationTashkent regionOrnithology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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