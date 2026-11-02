New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?

The government of Uzbekistan has adopted two important decisions aimed at introducing market principles into the fuel and energy system and providing social support to the population. Accordingly, the price of liquefied gas (propane) for the population has been officially approved, the base rate of electricity consumption for households without access to natural gas has been significantly increased, and a monthly compensation mechanism for needy families has been introduced.

The adopted documents establish clear criteria for prices and tariffs necessary for the heating and household needs of the population.

How much will liquefied gas and delivery cost?

Starting from November 15, 2026, the following procedure for propane prices will come into effect across the republic:

Retail price of propane: The retail price for 1 kilogram of liquefied gas sold to the population, including VAT, is set at 5,000 soums ;

Delivery service limit: It is specified that the upper limit for the service of delivering household gas cylinders to households by "LPG-Trade" LLC shall not exceed 1,300 soums per kilogram, including VAT.

Base rate for electricity increased to 350 kWh

A special benefit has been granted to citizens living in residential areas where natural gas networks are unavailable or where the possibility of continuous supply is limited:

Increase in the rate: Effective from November 1, 2026, the monthly base rate of electricity for consumers in non-gasified areas has been increased from the current 200 kWh to 350 kWh ;

Relief during the heating season: This measure serves to protect family budgets, taking into account that the main load for cooking and heating homes during the winter season falls on the electrical grids.

State compensation of up to 60,000 soums for needy families

With the decision, a system has been created to partially cover gas expenses for vulnerable segments of the population included in the social registry: