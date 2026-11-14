Uzbek man dismantles his new car to rescue a cat

1 min read34
Uzbek man dismantles his new car to rescue a cat

In Uzbekistan, the actions of a man who remained indifferent to an animal's plight have gained attention on social media.

A cat stuck between the wheels of a car is being rescued.

He was forced to dismantle parts of his newly purchased car to rescue a cat that had become trapped under the fender.

It is reported that the driver heard the cat's cries coming from his vehicle. Upon checking, he realized the animal had crawled inside the car's fender and could not get out on its own.

Getting the cat out was not easy. To save it, he had to remove some of the car's protective parts. Despite the potential damage to his new vehicle, the man prioritized saving the animal's life.

This incident has become another example of kindness and compassion toward animals.

Did you like this article?
Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society