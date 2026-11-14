Uzbek man dismantles his new car to rescue a cat

In Uzbekistan, the actions of a man who remained indifferent to an animal's plight have gained attention on social media.

He was forced to dismantle parts of his newly purchased car to rescue a cat that had become trapped under the fender.

It is reported that the driver heard the cat's cries coming from his vehicle. Upon checking, he realized the animal had crawled inside the car's fender and could not get out on its own.

Getting the cat out was not easy. To save it, he had to remove some of the car's protective parts. Despite the potential damage to his new vehicle, the man prioritized saving the animal's life.

This incident has become another example of kindness and compassion toward animals.