A woman who waited 20 years for her husband makes an unexpected decision on the day he returns

Some people wait a lifetime. Some wait anxiously for a knock at the door, others for a phone to ring, and some for a promise made years ago to be fulfilled. But as time passes, both a person's life and their heart change. The hardest part is that sometimes, when the person we have been waiting for finally returns, the person who waited is no longer the same as they once were...

A twenty-year promise

Malika was 27 years old. She and her husband, Jamshid, had been married for less than three years and had one young son. Their life was simple but happy. Jamshid was a hardworking man who cared deeply for his family. Malika respected her husband and sought meaning in his every word.

One day, Jamshid decided to go abroad to work. His intention was to buy a home, create a good future for his child, and ensure his family never lacked anything.

— Malika, have patience for two or three years. I'll save some money, and we'll buy a house. Then I won't go anywhere else. We will always live together, — he said on the day he left.

Malika held her husband's hand tightly.

— Just take care of yourself. There is something more important than earning money. It is your safe return, — she said with tears in her eyes.

Jamshid kissed her forehead and hugged his son.

But neither of them knew that day that a two-to-three-year separation would stretch into twenty years.

Years spent waiting

In the first few years, Jamshid called often, sent money, and asked about his child. Malika would greet every call like a holiday.

Her son recognized his father through the phone and would rejoice when he saw his picture.

— Mommy, when is Daddy coming back? — he would ask.

— Soon, my child. Your father is working for us, — Malika would reply.

Years passed. Her son went to school, grew up, and then entered university. On the most important days of his life, his father's place remained empty.

Malika tried to fulfill the roles of both mother and father. She went to work even when she was sick, earned money for her child's education, and managed the household.

Neighbors would sometimes say to her:

— Are you still waiting for your husband? It’s been twenty years. Think about your own life, too, — they would say.

But Malika would not respond to such remarks.

In her heart, there was one hope: that Jamshid would come one day, sit at the table with his family, and see his son’s success.

However, as time went on, the calls became less frequent. Then, months would pass without any news. The money stopped coming as it once did. Malika worried that something bad might have happened to her husband.

Her relatives suggested she remarry, but she refused.

— I don't demand love from anyone. I just want our door to be open if he ever returns, — she would say.

The call after twenty years

Twenty years passed.

Malika was now 47 years old, with gray in her hair and the marks of life's heavy trials on her face. Her son was married and living with his own family.

Malika still lived in the same house. Every corner of the house held memories related to Jamshid. Old photos, the picture from their wedding day, her child's baby clothes...

One evening, the phone rang.

— Hello, Malika, it's me... It's Jamshid.

The cup in the woman's hand nearly fell. She couldn't speak for several seconds.

— Jamshid... Is it really you?

— Yes, it's me. Malika, I've returned. I'm coming home tomorrow. I want to see you and our son.

Malika had tears in her eyes. The moment she had imagined a thousand times over twenty years had finally arrived.

But this time, she didn't rush or burst into tears of joy as she had before. There was a certain heaviness in her heart. After she hung up, she sat in silence for a long time.

The next day, Jamshid appeared at the door.

He had a small bag in his hand, his hair had turned gray, and there were signs of exhaustion on his face. He smiled at Malika.

— Malika, I'm here...

The woman opened the door. Twenty years of longing, missing him, and pain gathered in her eyes in an instant.

Jamshid opened his arms. He expected his wife to throw herself into his embrace.

But Malika did not move from her spot.

— Come in, Jamshid, — she said in a calm voice.

The smile on the man's face vanished at this cold reception.

The man who returned and a life that changed

They sat at the table. Jamshid did not rush to apologize to his wife. He began by talking about his hardships, his difficult labor abroad, and the times he was left unemployed.

— Life wasn't easy. I tried to return several times. But I didn't have the means. Now everything will be fine. We will live together. I will see our son, too, — he said.

Malika listened in silence.

— What do you want from me? — she asked after a while.

Jamshid was surprised.

— What do you mean? I am your husband, after all. I returned home after twenty years. I want to live with my family.

Malika did not take her eyes off him.

— When you left twenty years ago, I didn't promise to wait for you. I trusted you. I believed your words that you would return in two or three years. I waited for you to return on every birthday, every holiday, and every difficult day I faced.

She paused for a moment.

— You weren't there when our son went to school for the first time. You weren't there when he was sick. You weren't there when we married him off. I wasn't waiting for money from you; I was waiting for you to be by my side.

Jamshid bowed his head.

— I know, Malika. I made a mistake, too. Let's leave the past behind now.

— It might be easy for you to leave the past behind. But for me, those twenty years were an entire lifetime.

An unexpected decision

Malika stood up and brought a folder of documents from the room. She placed it on the table.

— What is this? — Jamshid asked.

— House documents. I registered this house in our son's name. He has his own family and his own future. I need to think about my own life now, too.

Jamshid's face changed.

— What are you trying to say? Do you not want to let me into the house?

— No. You are not a stranger to this house. You are the father of our child. I don't hate you. But I am no longer the Malika of twenty years ago.

The woman's voice trembled, but she continued:

— I waited for you for a very long time. I waited so long that I realized I had forgotten about myself. I don't want to spend the rest of my life waiting anymore.

Jamshid remained silent.

— I am not forced to live with you. You are not forced to justify yourself to me, either. If you want to restore your relationship with our son, our door is open. But I have no desire to return to our previous life as husband and wife.

This was the decision Malika had made. She did not kick the man she had waited twenty years for out the door, she did not insult him, and she did not seek revenge for the pain of the past. She simply refused to sacrifice her own life once more.

The hardest test of a mother's heart

In the evening, her son arrived. Seeing his father, he stood silent for a long time. Then he hugged him.

— Dad, I'm not angry with you. But so many years that I should have spent with you have passed. Now, at least let us get to know each other for the rest of our lives, — he said.

Jamshid wept with his head on his son's shoulder.

Malika watched them. There were tears in her eyes, too. But this time, she did not feel guilty. Because she had done everything she could, and had spent all her strength to keep her family together.

In the following days, Jamshid began to spend more time with his son. They tried to get to know each other again. Malika, realizing that she also had a life of her own, began to pursue the dreams she had pushed aside for so many years.

For the first time, she went on a trip for herself. She met with friends. She paid attention to her health. Most importantly, she no longer looked at the phone every day, waiting for someone to call.

One day, a neighbor asked her:

— Malika, the husband you waited twenty years for has returned. Why didn't you take him back into your arms? After all, you lived all those years for him, didn't you?

Malika thought for a moment and smiled.

— I waited for him for twenty years. But in those twenty years, I lost myself. Now, I have to find myself again. A person can forgive, but that doesn't mean they have to live exactly as they did before.

The neighbor remained silent.

Malika looked up at the sky. Memories of the past were still in her heart. But now, she was not afraid of the future.

Because she had finally understood one truth: a person should not put their own life on hold while waiting for others to return. Sometimes, the most important return is returning to yourself, to your own worth, and to your own life.