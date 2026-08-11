Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?

The Bloggers’ Creative Council under the Uzbekistan Journalists’ Union has officially begun its work. The new body will serve to unite representatives of the country’s media sector, improve their professional skills, and create an effective platform for dialogue with the state and society.

This important initiative was announced by Shuhratjon Oripov, chairman of the Uzbekistan Journalists’ Union.

Traditional Media and Blogging: A Force Shaping Public Opinion

According to the chairman of the Union, digital media and blogging have now become an integral and important part of the national information space:

«Today, alongside traditional mass media, bloggers are also actively shaping public opinion and playing an important role in disseminating prompt and influential information. Therefore, supporting their professional development and helping them create responsible content is a requirement of the times», — said Shuhratjon Oripov.

Legal Protection and Freedom from Pressure

The newly established Creative Council will assume important powers and responsibilities related to protecting bloggers’ rights and interests. In particular, the council plans to provide practical assistance in the following areas:

Assistance in obtaining information: Providing legal and organizational support in the process of obtaining information from DXSH and government bodies;

Legal and consultative assistance: Protecting bloggers’ interests when they face various threats, unlawful pressure, or contentious situations in the course of their work;

Improving professional skills: Organizing training sessions and experience-sharing platforms on producing responsible and impartial content.

The Union emphasized that this step is a strategic stage in developing an objective and high-quality information environment in the country.

Blogging as a Profitable Business: Figures and Statistics

In recent years, Uzbekistan’s influencer and blogging sector has been taking shape as a separate field and legitimate business. Official figures also show that the sector’s economic significance is steadily growing:

Those registered: More than 2 thousand influencers and bloggers have officially registered in the country;

Financial turnover: According to the results of last year, the total financial turnover of 66 major bloggers amounted to 27 billion soums ;

Contribution to the state budget: Representatives of the sector paid more than 1 billion soums in taxes to the state budget.

The establishment of the Bloggers’ Creative Council will serve to further strengthen the social and legal status of sector representatives.

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