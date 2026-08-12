Starlink launched in 167 countries and user numbers are rising

Space technology and satellite internet are undergoing major changes. According to ixbt.com, SpaceX's Starlink global network is now successfully operating in 167 countries worldwide, with millions of people using its services. These figures show not only the system's technical capabilities but also its ability to meet the enormous global demand for high-speed internet. As reported by Ixbt.com the report states.

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the Starlink network currently includes 22 million mobile subscribers and 13 million high-speed internet users. Experts say these figures demonstrate the network's expanding coverage. The pace of structural growth is expected to play an important role in reducing the digital divide in the future.

Plans to expand the orbital constellation

At present, nearly 11,000 Starlink satellites are orbiting Earth. This is twice the total number of satellites operated by all other providers combined. Elon Musk says the company does not intend to stop there. In the future, launches of Starlink V3 and subsequent generations could increase the orbital constellation to 100,000 satellites.

Expansion is not limited to increasing the number of devices. The company aims to grow its user base tenfold from its current level. According to Musk's forecasts, the Starlink system will eventually sharply increase not only the number of subscribers but also the volume of transmitted data.

Share of global internet traffic

One of the most ambitious plans for the network's future is to manage global internet traffic. According to the source, Elon Musk estimates that Starlink could eventually transmit more than 90 percent of all internet traffic worldwide. This figure clearly illustrates the scale of the company's geopolitical and technological ambitions.

Achieving such ambitious figures will require further improvements to the technical infrastructure. Efforts to provide every point on Earth with a high-speed network could fundamentally alter the existing balance in the global telecommunications market. Starlink is strengthening its position as the first truly global high-speed internet system in history.