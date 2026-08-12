Napoli Close to Signing Benoît Badiashile

·41·Sport
Napoli Close to Signing Benoît Badiashile

Italian club Napoli are confident of signing Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile. Although the London club have raised their financial demands for the player, negotiations between the sides are expected to end positively. According to Goal.com, the Frenchman has become head coach Massimiliano Allegri’s main target for the winter transfer window. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

The Serie A club plan to bring the French defender to the team to strengthen their back line. The two clubs have reached a preliminary agreement on a €3 million loan deal. However, negotiations over the final value of the purchase option are still ongoing.

Transfer Details and Personal Preference

The player himself is also actively seeking a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Benoît Badiashile considers joining Napoli a priority and has rejected offers from another unnamed English club. This is further strengthening the Italian club’s position.

Chelsea initially asked for a €15 million mandatory purchase obligation. Although the sides later changed the obligation to an option to buy, the London club raised the figure to between €18 million and €20 million. Napoli’s management are now working to reduce the transfer fee as much as possible.

Defensive Crisis and Allegri’s Plans

Napoli’s pursuit of the Chelsea centre-back has become especially important because of a serious injury crisis in the team’s defence. First-choice defender Alessandro Buongiorno has undergone knee surgery and will be sidelined for three to four months.

Sam Beukema has also suffered an Achilles tendon injury, while Luka Marianucci recently tore his knee ligaments. These absences have created serious problems for Massimiliano Allegri when assessing his defensive options during preparations for the new season.

Because the player wants to join the team and the financial gap between the sides is not particularly large, Napoli hope to complete the transfer soon. Allegri wants to integrate the French defender into the squad as quickly as possible and bring him in ahead of the new season.

NapoliChelseaBenoît BadiashileSerie ATransfers
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