Flight Cancelled Because of Child’s Behavior

·59·World
Flight Cancelled Because of Child’s Behavior

A passenger flight in Canada was cancelled after a young child on board refused to fasten their seat belt. As a result, all passengers were rebooked on a flight the following day. This was reported by BBC .

The incident occurred on August 6 aboard an aircraft operated by Porter Airlines that was scheduled to fly from Victoria to Toronto. During preparations for takeoff, the child stood upright in their seat and refused to fasten the seat belt.

The child’s parents and crew members tried to persuade them to fasten the belt, but the child refused. The crew then returned the aircraft to the terminal and removed the child and their parents from the plane.

The airline said the aircraft could not take off unless such safety requirements were met. Because of the delay, the plane could not depart before midnight, and all passengers were accommodated on a flight the following day.

Expert deemed the decision correct

Lia Tuso, an expert in aviation safety for children, said the crew had made the right decision. She explained that a child without a fastened seat belt could be thrown from their seat during severe turbulence, especially while the aircraft is taking off or landing, posing a danger to themselves and other passengers.

The incident sparked various debates on social media. Some people said parents should exercise stricter control over their children, while others pointed out that children may be afraid of flying or have difficulty fastening their seat belts.

According to one passenger, Ariye Kozuch, the child was not being disruptive but appeared frightened. The child even hid under the seat and slipped back there when the crew tried to secure them with the seat belt.

CanadaBBCPorter AirlinesVictoriaToronto
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