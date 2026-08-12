SpaceX’s Future Is Becoming Tied to Artificial Intelligence

·37·Technology
SpaceX’s Future Is Becoming Tied to Artificial Intelligence

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said during a presentation for employees that artificial intelligence technologies will play a decisive role in the company’s future. According to ixbt.com, the AI division is expected to become the dominant part of the company’s value in the coming years, surpassing traditional rocket manufacturing and satellite projects. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It was reported that earlier this year, SpaceX acquired xAI, the startup founded by Elon Musk in 2023. The company developed the widely known Grok chatbot and operates a powerful supercomputer cluster called Colossus in Tennessee, USA. This marked the first step in the company’s technological transformation.

A Dramatic Shift in Financial Performance

In a 29-minute presentation held a week after the release of the company’s first quarterly report following its stock-market debut, Musk discussed the enormous investments being made in artificial intelligence in detail. According to him, revenue from this division will soon exceed the income of all other areas combined.

“Our artificial intelligence revenue will surpass the rest of SpaceX’s revenue as early as September—even next month—and will exceed it substantially in the fourth quarter,” Elon Musk said during his presentation. This signals the beginning of a new era for the aerospace giant.

Ambitious Plans for the Next Five Years

Musk predicts that artificial intelligence will account for a full 99 percent of SpaceX’s total value within the next four to five years. He specifically noted that this figure would become inevitable in five years and that the company’s valuation would reach an unprecedented astronomical level.

The company is currently rapidly expanding its infrastructure. In particular, plans call for launching artificial intelligence computing capacity with a total output of 10 gigawatts by the end of next year. This will lay a solid foundation for future technological breakthroughs.

SpaceXElon MuskArtificial IntelligencexAIGrok
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