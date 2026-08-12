Indian Woman Sets New Guinness World Record for Hair Length

Human willpower, patience, and respect for national values can sometimes lead to extraordinary achievements. Indian woman Renu Dhariyal (Renu Dhariyal), with her 8 feet 10 inches (2.44 meters) of hair, has been entered into the Guinness World Records and earned the title of the woman with the longest hair on the planet.

Ukraine Dethroned: How Was Renu’s Record Confirmed?

Renu Dhariyal, who runs a YouTube blog about beauty and hair care, has officially been recognized as the woman with the longest hair among those currently living. She managed to surpass Ukraine’s Aliya Nasyrova, who had held the title until now with hair measuring 8 feet 5.3 inches.

Renu says she has not cut her hair at all since 2015—more than 11 years—and has focused solely on growing it.

“I have been growing my hair continuously since 2015. In Indian culture and our ancient traditions, long hair is considered a symbol of exceptional beauty and modesty in women. These national values inspired me to grow my hair so long,”Renu told Guinness representatives in an interview.

Natural Secrets and Hours of Care

Caring for hair approaching 2.5 meters in length and keeping it healthy is no easy task. Renu did not hide the fact that this beauty requires a great deal of work and effort:

“Caring for hair this long requires tremendous patience. I spend hours washing, drying, and carefully combing it every time. I never use chemical products—my biggest secret is natural products, and only natural products,”.

The Historic Record Still Belongs to China

For reference, Renu Dhariyal is currently a living record holder among women, but the absolute record for women in human history belongs to China’s Xie Qiuping. In official measurements conducted in 2004, her hair reached an astonishing 18 feet 5.54 inches (nearly 5.63 meters) .

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