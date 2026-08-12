Indian Woman Sets New Guinness World Record for Hair Length

·77·World
Indian Woman Sets New Guinness World Record for Hair Length

Human willpower, patience, and respect for national values can sometimes lead to extraordinary achievements. Indian woman Renu Dhariyal (Renu Dhariyal), with her 8 feet 10 inches (2.44 meters) of hair, has been entered into the Guinness World Records and earned the title of the woman with the longest hair on the planet.

Ukraine Dethroned: How Was Renu’s Record Confirmed?

Renu Dhariyal, who runs a YouTube blog about beauty and hair care, has officially been recognized as the woman with the longest hair among those currently living. She managed to surpass Ukraine’s Aliya Nasyrova, who had held the title until now with hair measuring 8 feet 5.3 inches.

Renu says she has not cut her hair at all since 2015—more than 11 years—and has focused solely on growing it.

“I have been growing my hair continuously since 2015. In Indian culture and our ancient traditions, long hair is considered a symbol of exceptional beauty and modesty in women. These national values inspired me to grow my hair so long,”Renu told Guinness representatives in an interview.

Natural Secrets and Hours of Care

Caring for hair approaching 2.5 meters in length and keeping it healthy is no easy task. Renu did not hide the fact that this beauty requires a great deal of work and effort:

“Caring for hair this long requires tremendous patience. I spend hours washing, drying, and carefully combing it every time. I never use chemical products—my biggest secret is natural products, and only natural products,”.

The Historic Record Still Belongs to China

For reference, Renu Dhariyal is currently a living record holder among women, but the absolute record for women in human history belongs to China’s Xie Qiuping. In official measurements conducted in 2004, her hair reached an astonishing 18 feet 5.54 inches (nearly 5.63 meters) .

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

Renu DhariyalGuinness World RecordsYouTubeAliya NasyrovaXie Qiuping
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Are People in the UK Paying £1,200 to Become Pigs? (Video)Are People in the UK Paying £1,200 to Become Pigs? (Video)Today, 16:54In India, Seven Workers Find a $52,000 DiamondIn India, Seven Workers Find a $52,000 DiamondToday, 16:39In Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own BodyIn Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own BodyToday, 16:3297-year-old woman rescued from floods in India on a banana raft97-year-old woman rescued from floods in India on a banana raftToday, 16:25Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially get married (video)Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially get married (video)Today, 15:59Farmer Who Trusted AI Loses 10 Hectares of CropsFarmer Who Trusted AI Loses 10 Hectares of CropsToday, 15:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts