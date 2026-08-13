A New Era in Preschool Education: What Changes Are Expected in Kindergartens?

In Uzbekistan, priority tasks and important innovations have been defined to thoroughly prepare preschool education organizations (PEOs) for the 2026-2027 academic year, organize the educational process in line with modern international standards, and create favorable conditions for children’s comprehensive and balanced development.

According to the new strategy developed by the responsible authorities, digital technologies, innovative curricula, and artificial intelligence capabilities will be actively introduced into the teaching system at kindergartens.

The third edition of the «First Step» program and play-based education

Beginning with the new academic year, a number of important programs and projects will be introduced in the preschool education system:

New edition of the «First Step» program: The improved third edition of the national «First Step» curriculum will be fully implemented in the educational process.

The «Child, Play and Educator» project: Kindergartens will gradually move away from rote memorization and introduce play-based education through the «Child, Play and Educator» project.

Special educational and methodological sets: The effective use of new educational and methodological sets titled «Cheerful Mathematics» and «Bright Child» to develop children’s logical and cognitive skills has been identified as a priority task.

«The main goal is to teach children to think freely from preschool age, understand their surroundings through games, and develop logical thinking», the review of the designated measures states.

Environmental culture, a healthy lifestyle, and artificial intelligence for educators

In the new academic year, special attention will be paid not only to children’s education, but also to developing healthy habits among them and improving teachers’ professional competencies.

Environment and safety: Efforts to develop environmental awareness and healthy lifestyle skills among preschool children will be strengthened. Safe environments that support children’s intellectual development will be created in kindergartens. Modern educators: As part of the continuous improvement of educators’ and teachers’ professional skills, they will receive special training in using modern educational technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital resources in the educational process.

These comprehensive reforms will help take the quality of preschool education to a new level and ensure that our children receive thorough preparation for school education.

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