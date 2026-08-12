Bride and groom who headed for the mountains instead of having a lavish wedding attract attention (video)

·116·Society
Bride and groom who headed for the mountains instead of having a lavish wedding attract attention (video)

A wedding video of a bride and groom filmed in Yakkabog‘ district of Kashkadarya region was warmly received on social media. The mountainous areas of Yakkabog‘, including the village of Zarmas, are known for their beautiful nature.

At a time when some weddings place particular emphasis on luxury cars, lavish decorations and grand celebrations, the simple scene in this video has attracted many people's attention.

The footage shows the bride and groom making their way across the mountains toward their new home in Zarmas village. Rather than rows of expensive cars or lavish ceremonies, it depicts a quiet road in the heart of the mountains and young people taking a step toward a new life.

In the comments below the video, many users wished the bride and groom happiness and shared their sincere well-wishes. Some also emphasized that true happiness lies not in luxury and wealth, but in supporting each other along life's journey.

What do you think true happiness consists of? Share your thoughts in the comments.

YakkabogKashkadaryaZarmas
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