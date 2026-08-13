Rapid operation: 340 million soums’ worth of bullion gold and a clandestine workshop exposed!

·60·Society
Rapid operation: 340 million soums’ worth of bullion gold and a clandestine workshop exposed!

As part of the broad «Safe and Healthy Country» operational and preventive measures being conducted in Uzbekistan, a major operation was carried out in Navoi city jointly by officers of the State Security Service (DXX) and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor’s Office.

During the operation, the unlawful activities of individuals engaged in the illegal circulation of precious metals were stopped.

Illegal deal worth 340 million soums and the moment of arrest

Operational inquiries established that two citizens born in 1987 and 1993 and residing in Shofirkon district of Bukhara region had conspired to sell 212.9 grams of bullion gold they had acquired to a buyer for 340 million soums.

The two participants initially handed the buyer 26.3 grams of gold with a purity of 999, promising to deliver the remaining amount of pure gold later. While receiving 20,000 US dollars and 100 million soums as part of the agreed payment, they were detained by law enforcement officers along with material evidence.

Clandestine workshop extracting gold from Chorvoq and sand

As a logical continuation of the operational and investigative measures, the residence of one of the suspects was inspected. It was found that the individual had set up a clandestine workshop (laboratory) at home designed to extract gold from natural sand and ores.

A criminal case has now been opened against these individuals under Paragraph “a” of Part 4 of Article 177 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (illegal acquisition or transfer of foreign currency valuables). Investigative proceedings are continuing by law enforcement authorities.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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