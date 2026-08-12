Detained Odilkhon Qori suffers a devastating loss

A heavy tragedy has struck the family of Odilkhon Qori Ismoilov, one of the well-known religious scholars being held in custody. His 90-year-old mother, Hafizaxon Aya, has passed away.

It is known that the deceased passed away on 11 August. She was buried today, 12 August, at the «Mavlono» cemetery in Namangan after the noon prayer.

The deceased’s close relatives and family members attended the ceremony. However, Odilkhon Qori Ismoilov, who is being held in custody, did not attend his mother’s funeral prayer or burial ceremony.

We remind you that on 20 July of this year, Odilkhon Qori Ismoilov was sentenced to 8 years in prison by the Pop District Criminal Court.

Odilkhon Qori Ismoilov worked for many years at several major mosques in Tashkent. In particular, he served as the chief imam-khatib of Shaykhantahur District, as well as the imam of the «Kokcha» (Shaykh Zayniddin) Mosque.

The funeral of Hafizaxon Aya, who died at the age of 90, was held in Namangan. It is natural that this separation was even more painful for a son who was unable to say a final farewell to his mother.