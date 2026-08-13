Eduardo Camavinga Rejects Manchester United Offer

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Eduardo Camavinga Rejects Manchester United Offer

Manchester United has run into serious trouble as the summer transfer window draws to a close. According to Goal.com, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has firmly rejected the Old Trafford club’s €40 million offer and expressed his desire to continue his career in Spain. Goal.com has reported.

The Premier League giant had made signing the French midfielder a top priority as it sought to strengthen its midfield under head coach Michael Carrick. However, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the English club’s approach to the player’s representatives in July was rejected.

Why the Transfer Fell Through

The 23-year-old Frenchman prefers to remain at Real Madrid and play under head coach Jose Mourinho. The collapse of Manchester City star Rodri’s transfer also influenced his decision, as it increases Camavinga’s chances of securing a regular place in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid’s management was prepared to consider selling the player if an official offer of €40 million arrived. Although the two clubs could have reached an agreement, the midfielder’s personal preference and loyalty caused negotiations to stall.

Manchester United’s management and coaching staff must now quickly consider alternative options with little time remaining before the summer transfer window closes.

Eduardo CamavingaReal MadridManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League
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