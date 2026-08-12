In Namangan, man who harassed a girl on a bus and the girl who hit him fined

·84·Society
In Namangan, man who harassed a girl on a bus and the girl who hit him fined

A dispute that occurred on public transport in Namangan was heard in court. It was established that a 66-year-old man sexually harassed an 18-year-old girl on a bus. In response, the girl hit the man, causing him minor bodily injuries.

The incident occurred on 27 July this year on one of the buses in Namangan. UzNews reported this, citing the court ruling.

According to the court documents, the man grabbed the girl by the thigh and made inappropriate advances toward her. The girl then hit the man. The blow did not cause serious harm to the victim’s health, but minor bodily injuries were recorded.

After reviewing the case, the court concluded that both parties had committed administrative offenses.

The girl was fined 0.5 times the BHM — 206,000 soums — under Part 2 of Article 52 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility for causing minor bodily injury.

The 66-year-old man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 41-1 of the Code for sexually harassing the girl. He was fined 2 times the BHM — 824,000 soums.

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