Shocking Resignation: Trump’s Most Trusted Aide Is Leaving the White House

Another major and unexpected personnel change has taken place in the US political arena and the White House administration. Since Donald Trump was re-elected president, she had served as his press secretary and became the youngest press secretary in White House history Karoline Leavitt has officially announced that she will leave her position at the end of August.

The resignation, coming just three months before the important midterm elections in the United States, has sparked extensive discussion in Washington political circles.

Donald Trump’sreaction: “She will now be my top outside adviser”

US President Donald Trump confirmed Karoline Leavitt’s resignation on his Truth Social account and thanked her for her effective and selfless work at the White House.

“Karoline did an outstanding job at everything, and I am very grateful for her work. From now on, she will devote more of her time to her family and children. At the same time, Leavitt will remain one of my top outside advisers and one of the most influential voices within the Republican Party. Together, we will continue working to secure a decisive victory in the midterms and defy history”Donald Trump wrote.

“Being a good mother and working tirelessly at the White House”: What is the real reason for the resignation?

In her statement, Karoline Leavitt thanked Donald Trump and the White House for the great trust they had placed in her. She emphasized that serving in the position had been the greatest honor and an unforgettable adventure of her life.

She cited family circumstances as the main reason for her resignation. It became known that Leavitt gave birth to a child in May this year:

“Being the White House press secretary requires tireless work, enormous energy and constant attention. After having a child in May, I began to have thoughts that I was not being a ‘perfect mother.’ For this reason, at this stage of my life, I felt it was necessary to devote all my attention to my family and raising my child”Leavitt said.

Karoline Leavitt was known in the media as one of the most active, determined and influential defenders of Trump’s ideas and the “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) movement.

A chain of resignations in the Trump administration

Notably, Leavitt’s departure is not the only resignation in Trump’s team. In recent months, a number of senior officials have left their positions in the president’s administration:

At the end of June: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard ;

In April: US Attorney General Pam Bondi ;

In March: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem left her position.

As the midterm elections approach, it will become clear in the coming days who will become the White House’s new press secretary and how such changes in Trump’s team will affect the election campaign.

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