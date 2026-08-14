The Company’s Non-Residential Property Was Seized Over Debt

·32·Society
The Company’s Non-Residential Property Was Seized Over Debt

As part of enforcement proceedings handled by the Jizzakh City Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, further enforcement measures aimed at collecting the debt were carried out.

In particular, to ensure the fulfillment of the obligations specified in the enforcement document, non-residential property belonging to the debtor LLC was identified and, in accordance with the established procedure, placed under seizure.

This measure was taken to cover the debt, ensure the claimant’s lawful demands, and achieve the full fulfillment of the requirements set out in the enforcement document.

If the debtor fails to voluntarily fulfill its obligations, further compulsory enforcement measures may be applied to the seized property in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The Jizzakh City Department of the Bureau continues its practical work to collect debts, ensure the enforcement of enforcement documents, and protect the lawful rights and interests of claimants.

Jizzakh
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Debt of 150 million soums recovered from debtorDebt of 150 million soums recovered from debtorToday, 18:15Did blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court rulingDid blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court rulingToday, 17:46“House management heads” defrauded citizens of 574.6 million soums“House management heads” defrauded citizens of 574.6 million soumsToday, 15:56Rabbit photographed “smiling” amazes the internet (video)Rabbit photographed “smiling” amazes the internet (video)Today, 13:28The daughter who came to prison to receive her father’s blessingThe daughter who came to prison to receive her father’s blessingToday, 12:25Toshkent’s 350-year-old rare mulberry tree officially recognized as a natural monumentToshkent’s 350-year-old rare mulberry tree officially recognized as a natural monumentToday, 12:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy