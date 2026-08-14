The Company’s Non-Residential Property Was Seized Over Debt

As part of enforcement proceedings handled by the Jizzakh City Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, further enforcement measures aimed at collecting the debt were carried out.

In particular, to ensure the fulfillment of the obligations specified in the enforcement document, non-residential property belonging to the debtor LLC was identified and, in accordance with the established procedure, placed under seizure.

This measure was taken to cover the debt, ensure the claimant’s lawful demands, and achieve the full fulfillment of the requirements set out in the enforcement document.

If the debtor fails to voluntarily fulfill its obligations, further compulsory enforcement measures may be applied to the seized property in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The Jizzakh City Department of the Bureau continues its practical work to collect debts, ensure the enforcement of enforcement documents, and protect the lawful rights and interests of claimants.