Exchange rates for August 17 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for August 17, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 46,71 soums to 11 891,18 soums.

• The euro fell by 15,82 soums to 13 753,34 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0,07 soums to 141,83 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 11,89 soums to 16 095,90 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0,19 soums to 74,73 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 46,67 soums to 14 644,31 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 6,46 soums to 1 763,93 soums.