Saw it in a dream 7 years ago: Russian sailor wins $1 million!

A dream one person had several years ago came true, turning him into a millionaire in an instant. The 49-year-old Russian sailor took part in the famous Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire lottery, traditionally held in the UAE, and the $1,000,000 jackpot.

The news was reported by the UAE's respected Khaleej Times newspaper.

A 7-year secret: “It was a very vivid dream that I would win”

According to the lucky winner, this extraordinary story began seven years ago. At the time, he clearly dreamed that he had won a huge fortune in a Dubai lottery. Interestingly, he did not even know that such international lottery games were held in the UAE back then.

Later, after hearing about Dubai Airport's famous Dubai Duty Free draw, he decided to keep trying his luck in hopes of making his dream come true:

“I started buying tickets several times a year because I couldn't forget that dream. It was a very vivid and precise dream in which I actually won”, he says.

Personal numbers and good news in Vladivostok

The sailor noted that this ticket was completely different from the previous ones: instead of choosing random combinations, he selected numbers that held special significance in his personal life.

The winner heard the news of his major prize on August 12 while visiting his elderly father, who lives in Vladivostok.

A million-dollar fortune will not change the sailor

Despite the substantial $1 million prize, the lucky man does not plan to radically change his life or leave his profession completely. He said he might stop doing heavy physical work aboard ships in the future, but would not leave the maritime industry.

The new millionaire also revealed his secret to others:

“Choose numbers that are directly connected to your life and are meaningful and dear to you”, he advised those hoping for good fortune.

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