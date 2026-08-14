Did blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court ruling

·55·Society
Did blogger Kokosh “blackmail” a doctor? Blogger says she is dissatisfied with the court ruling

Blogger Komila Abduqodirova, known as Kokosh on Instagram, has faced a court ruling over events following a surgical procedure. The case had previously sparked widespread discussion on social media.

What does the blogger say?

According to Abduqodirova, following the operation, numerous videos about her condition and the doctors’ actions were circulated on social media. However, she claims that she was later held accountable as the guilty party.

She says that, under Article 140, Part 3, Clause “a” of the Criminal Code, she was sentenced to one year of restriction of liberty, along with restrictions such as being prohibited from using social media and changing her place of residence.

“I sincerely believe that justice will prevail in Uzbekistan,” the blogger said, announcing that she had hired a lawyer.

Lawyer speaks about the examination

The blogger’s lawyer said that an examination had been ordered in relation to Abduqodirova following the surgical procedure. The examination’s findings are being considered one of the key pieces of evidence in the case.

Therefore, it is difficult to make a final assessment of how well-founded the “blackmail” charge is without fully studying the court documents and the examination’s findings.

In your opinion, is the blogger guilty in this case, or was she defending her rights?

Komila AbduqodirovaKokoshUzbekistanInstagram
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