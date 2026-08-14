Islam Makhachev Reveals His Biggest Goal in UFC History: A New Peak in MMA!

UFC star and reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed his next major goals in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The Russian fighter noted that he has conquered numerous peaks throughout his career and now intends to record a winning streak that will remain in MMA history and be almost impossible to repeat.

“The goal is a 20-fight winning streak”

Speaking about the new milestone he has set for himself, Makhachev said:

“We have already broken all the records that could possibly be broken. Now, perhaps, we should record a 20-fight winning streak That would be an incredible achievement. If we manage to win 20 fights in a row, there is a very good chance that no one else will ever be able to break this historic record.”

The next step toward the record: August 16, UFC 330

At present, Islam Makhachev has recorded a 16-fight winning streak in the Octagon. He faces another major test as he looks to add one more victory to that total and move closer to the record.

As a reminder, on August 16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, UFC 330 will feature Islam Makhachev defending his championship belt against the undefeated Irish challenger Ian Machado Garry in the main event.

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