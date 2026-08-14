Como Considering Transfer for Chelsea Striker Liam Delap

·1·Sport
Como Considering Transfer for Chelsea Striker Liam Delap

Italian club Como are working actively in the transfer market to strengthen their attack ahead of next season. According to Goal.com, after negotiations for Moise Kean stalled, the team has been forced to focus on Chelsea striker Liam Delap. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The ambitious Italian club’s management considers signing an experienced goalscorer a priority ahead of the challenging season. Due to unexpected difficulties in the transfer market, the club’s sporting director has begun looking for alternatives.

Plans to strengthen the attack

The team needs a quality striker to remain competitive in the final third. Chelsea forward Liam Delap is one of the young attackers to have caught Como’s attention thanks to his physical attributes and experience at the highest level.

The negotiations between the parties are currently at an early stage. Club officials are carefully assessing the possibility of making an official offer and how realistic the transfer would be.

Tactical options and squad depth

From a tactical perspective, adding a mobile and physically strong centre-forward would give the coaching staff additional options. A player capable of initiating a press from the front would fully match the demands of modern football.

Squad depth will be crucial for successfully managing domestic competitions and other demanding challenges throughout the season. Maintaining consistent performance levels and creating healthy competition for places in the starting XI remain among the club’s main objectives.

ComoChelseaLiam DelapTransferSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

PSG Stronger Than Real: Georgian Legend Comments on Kvaratskhelia’s FuturePSG Stronger Than Real: Georgian Legend Comments on Kvaratskhelia’s FutureToday, 18:00What awaits Rio Ngumoha next season?What awaits Rio Ngumoha next season?Today, 17:55Uzbekistan U-20 national team to face South Korea in Tashkent!Uzbekistan U-20 national team to face South Korea in Tashkent!Today, 17:54Islam Makhachev Reveals His Biggest Goal in UFC History: A New Peak in MMA!Islam Makhachev Reveals His Biggest Goal in UFC History: A New Peak in MMA!Today, 17:47Our Judokas Ready to Conquer South America: National Team Lineup!Our Judokas Ready to Conquer South America: National Team Lineup!Today, 17:3815 Medals in Tashkent: Hot Results from the Asian Championships in the Capital15 Medals in Tashkent: Hot Results from the Asian Championships in the CapitalToday, 17:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats