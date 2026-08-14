Como Considering Transfer for Chelsea Striker Liam Delap

Italian club Como are working actively in the transfer market to strengthen their attack ahead of next season. According to Goal.com, after negotiations for Moise Kean stalled, the team has been forced to focus on Chelsea striker Liam Delap. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The ambitious Italian club’s management considers signing an experienced goalscorer a priority ahead of the challenging season. Due to unexpected difficulties in the transfer market, the club’s sporting director has begun looking for alternatives.

Plans to strengthen the attack

The team needs a quality striker to remain competitive in the final third. Chelsea forward Liam Delap is one of the young attackers to have caught Como’s attention thanks to his physical attributes and experience at the highest level.

The negotiations between the parties are currently at an early stage. Club officials are carefully assessing the possibility of making an official offer and how realistic the transfer would be.

Tactical options and squad depth

From a tactical perspective, adding a mobile and physically strong centre-forward would give the coaching staff additional options. A player capable of initiating a press from the front would fully match the demands of modern football.

Squad depth will be crucial for successfully managing domestic competitions and other demanding challenges throughout the season. Maintaining consistent performance levels and creating healthy competition for places in the starting XI remain among the club’s main objectives.