PSG Stronger Than Real: Georgian Legend Comments on Kvaratskhelia’s Future

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PSG Stronger Than Real: Georgian Legend Comments on Kvaratskhelia’s Future

A legend of Georgian football and former Milan defender Kakha Kaladze the leader of PSG and the Georgia national team Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has commented on the rumors surrounding a potential move to Real Madrid.

The experienced specialist did not rule out a move to Madrid being a major achievement for Khvicha, but openly stated that PSG are currently playing at a higher level than Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid can easily afford to sign him, but…”

Kaladze answered a question about the famous star’s future and the differences between the two European giants:

*“If we look at it objectively, yes, Real Madridcan easily afford to sign him... However, these days, PSG are playing much more attractive football and are a stronger team than Real Madrid. At least for now.

But if we look at history, Real Madrid is, of course, the Royal Club and one of the greatest teams in football history. So if Khvicha manages to move to Real Madrid, we will all be happy for him. However, it should not be just an ordinary transfer — he must also reach new heights there and win the Champions League. Only then would it be a real success.”*

“Luis Enrique is a genius!”

The former Georgian star also singled out the work being done at the club by the French side’s head coach Luis Enrique and praised his contribution to the team:

“But these days, I really enjoy PSG’s football. That is because Luis Enrique is there... He is a truly brilliant coach!” — Kakha Kaladze concluded.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s impressive performances in Paris and his progress under Luis Enrique have further increased his value in the transfer market, keeping him on the radar of Europe’s other giants, including Real Madrid.

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Khvicha KvaratskheliaPSGReal MadridKakha KaladzeLuis Enrique
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