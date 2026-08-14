Uzbekistan U-20 national team to face South Korea in Tashkent!

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Uzbekistan U-20 national team to face South Korea in Tashkent!

Uzbekistan’s U-20 national team is entering the final decisive stage of preparations ahead of the continental championship qualifiers.

Experienced coach Jaloliddin Rakhmatullayev’s side will take on one of Asia’s strongest youth national teams in Tashkent on August 25 — South Korea’s U-20 team in an international friendly.

Final test before the continental qualifiers

It has been announced that from August 25 to September 6, the U-20 Asian Cup qualifying matches will be held. For our team, which is preparing thoroughly for this continental tournament, the match against their Korean counterparts will serve as the most important and decisive test before the official fixtures.

Head coach Jaloliddin Rakhmatullayev aims to use this scrimmage to fully assess the physical and tactical condition of his first-team players and select the optimal tactics for the official qualifying matches.

The intense friendly at a stadium in Tashkent is expected to be a major test and a valuable learning experience for our young footballers.

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UzbekistanSouth KoreaTashkentJaloliddin RakhmatullayevTelegram
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