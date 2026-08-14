What awaits Rio Ngumoha next season?

Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha needs regular playing time in the 2026–27 season to take the next step in his development. The 17-year-old, one of England’s rising football stars, achieved several historic milestones in recent seasons and took his first major steps towards breaking into the senior team. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Liverpool legend John Barnes discussed the young winger’s future in an interview with 247Bet, stressing the importance of taking a gradual approach to his development. In the expert’s view, the public often puts excessive pressure on young players by expecting them to immediately become the best footballers in the world.

The young talent’s first achievements at the club

After moving from the Chelsea academy to the Merseyside club, Rio Ngumoha made his Liverpool debut in January 2025, becoming the youngest player to appear for the club’s first team. He was just 16 years and 135 days old, while head coach Arne Slot sought to introduce him gradually.

In August, he also scored a dramatic winning goal against Newcastle United, becoming the youngest player to score for Liverpool. He then impressed in Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup matches before making his England debut in a friendly against New Zealand.

Key tasks for next season

John Barnes said that, at this stage, the most important thing for Rio Ngumoha is to establish a regular place in the team and develop gradually. “We need to ensure that he plays regularly in the first team; only then can we start talking about him as a leading player for Liverpool or England,” the club legend said.

Ngumoha’s playing style is mainly based on actively taking on opponents and driving forward with the ball. Although he is sometimes accused of overdoing things, Liverpool’s coaching staff understand that his creative potential must not be restricted, as this is precisely what sets him apart from other forwards.