Man scares sleeping dog by playing karnay loudly (video)

A video filmed in Uzbekistan has sparked discussions on social media. It shows a man playing a traditional karnay musical instrument loudly and frightening a dog sleeping by the roadside.

In the video, the man approaches the dog and plays the karnay loudly. Startled by the unexpected sound, the dog jumps up, starts barking, and runs inside a house.

It is reported that the man recorded this incident on video and posted it on social networks.

The video has once again brought the issue of treatment of animals to the agenda. However, there is currently no confirmed information about when and where the video was filmed, nor whether any official response has been made regarding the incident.