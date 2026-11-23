In Samarkand, a young man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an acquaintance. According to preliminary information, he may have strangled the girl to death during an argument that broke out in a rented apartment. After the incident, the suspect also inflicted bodily injuries upon himself.

It is reported that the tragic incident occurred on November 18 in the city's Qorasuv residential area. The deceased girl had been renting a three-room apartment with a friend. On that day, while no one else was home, an acquaintance came to visit her.

It is speculated that a disagreement between the young people escalated into a fight, during which the man strangled the girl.

According to the neighborhood committee chairman, the two girls had moved into the apartment on the evening of November 15. The following day, neighborhood representatives spoke with them, explained the necessity of formalizing a rental agreement, and familiarized them with the rules of residence.

Following the incident, the suspect inflicted injuries on himself. Internal affairs officers took him to the Samarkand branch of the Republican Scientific Center for Emergency Medical Care. Doctors initially assessed his condition as moderately severe. However, examinations revealed no serious injuries. After medical observation, he was discharged from the hospital in satisfactory condition.

According to a written statement from the head of the press service of the Samarkand Regional Prosecutor's Office, the city prosecutor's office has initiated a criminal case regarding this incident under Article 97 of the Criminal Code, which covers intentional murder.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Currently, investigative actions are underway to determine all the details of the incident.